As rents increase, smaller companies turn to the loan program to buy properties – The Reporter

Loading...

OAKLAND – Faced with high rents and property prices, hundreds of small businesses throughout Northern California have resorted to a federal loan program in recent years to stay in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country.

The US Small Business Administration UU. And its nonprofit partners help companies across the country buy properties. But the impact of the disperse loans is particularly acute in the Bay Area, where high and sometimes unpredictable overhead costs have forced restaurants to close, forced store owners to close and move, and made the already complicated work of expanding an even more difficult business.

Created in 1980, the SBA 504 Loan Program helps companies that cannot afford a conventional down payment purchase space of 20-30 percent with only 10 percent down payment through an interest rate loan Low and fixed. The objective is to help family stores, especially those belonging to women or minorities, to prosper while supporting and diversifying the local economy.

"I don't know if I could have grown as fast as I could," said Linda Fong, who ran FastSigns in Oakland for a quarter of a century and bought space near Laney College a couple of years ago with an SBA 504 Loan.

Instead of allocating all his cash to the purchase of property, he was able to allocate part of it to the purchase of new sign equipment. And you don't have to worry about being expelled from the rented space every few years or about the possibility of losing customers as a consequence.

"Buying gives me a sense of security," Fong said, adding that over the years he has seen neighbors leave the city. "I wanted to stay in Oakland."

SBA 504 loans, which can also be used to refinance or to make improvements to the property, generally cover about 40 percent of the total project cost, while the business owner covers 10 percent and a bank like Chase or Wells Fargo covers the remaining 50 percent. The SBA rates are relatively low: currently 3.64 percent for a 25-year plan and 3.57 for a 20-year plan. For most projects, the SBA limit is $ 5 million, and companies must have a tangible net worth of less than $ 15 million to qualify.

Kurt Chambliss is executive vice president of TMC Financing, a nonprofit organization certified by the SBA that helped Fong get the loan.

"There are many small businesses that are charged the price of being in the Bay Area because they can't pay the rent," Chambliss said, adding that when owners buy, they can stabilize some of their costs. "We've been super busy."

In 2019, the SBA made 243 of the loans in the Bay Area, compared to 219 in 2018 and 230 the previous year. Many people, Chambliss said, do not know that the program exists or have misconceptions about it being a cumbersome process.

Fong had also heard those rumors, he said, but they did not reflect his own experience.

"They made it so easy," Fong said of TMC Financing.

Rob Walker, president of UpCycle and the fourth-generation builder of San Francisco behind spaces such as the new Fort Point Beer Co. tavern in the Mission District and The Periodic Table sake bar in Emeryville, agreed. The loan meant not only property, he said, but an opportunity to enclose a usable space in the Bayshore neighborhood.

With a price of almost $ 2 million, Walker said "we couldn't do this" without the loan. "I started talking to everyone I knew about creating some type of investor group."

Instead, he worked with TMC Financing through the 504 program.

“The prices of these buildings have risen similarly to house prices. Some double in five years, ”said Chambliss.

And, added Chambliss, it is increasingly difficult to find industrial space for companies that manufacture products. San José, for example, has brought to light the needy homes on some lands that were divided into areas for industrial uses, which has led to a decrease in the supply of industrial land. And companies like Google have bought large extensions of previously industrial space near the Diridon station to build a new campus with offices and apartments.

"That is the biggest problem I have encountered," said Chambliss, who has been with TMC Financing for a decade, referring to the fact that, while your company can help with financing, finding buildings that work for small businesses is getting more difficult.

Fong remembers when Oakland "was like a ghost town" and parking was free. Now, buildings are being built and the streets are busier.

"I have seen many changes," said Fong.

The SBA 504 loan program, he said, has allowed him to overcome those changes and continue providing jobs to local residents and signs to local buyers.

"It's stability," said Fong. "Build the community better."