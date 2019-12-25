As new Canadians adopt holiday traditions: "Christmas at home was very different" – National

Loading...

Decorating Christmas trees, baking winter delicacies and opening gifts are typical traditions during the holiday season.

But for some new Canadians, the vacation is about creating new traditions that endure.

This also applies to Harmeet Singh and Manpreet Kaur, who are ready to celebrate their second Christmas in Toronto since they emigrated from India in April 2018.

CONTINUE READING:

Canadians want traditional – but not necessarily religious – Christmas celebrations: survey



"Last year was a transition period in which we only understood what was a priority here … and learned how to deal with Canadian culture," said Singh.

"I think we're all ready this year. We are pumped for Christmas. "

Tweet this

Navigating a new country and its culture has expanded beyond Kaur and Singh's private life. They also give new immigrants advice on life in Canada on their YouTube channel.

The story continues under the advertisement

Under the name Canada Couple, the two subject areas cover everything from clothing for Canadian winters to finding accommodation.

"We started this [YouTube channel] because we wanted people and new immigrants to learn from our mistakes," he said. Now that the two of them feel safer and more comfortable in Canada, they are excited to look into holiday traditions, Singh said.

Christmas is still celebrated in India, but it depends on where you live, he said. Religious festivals like Diwali are still a top priority, but Kaur says she enjoys the traditions that go with Christmas.

Harmeet Singh and Manpreet Kaur with their Christmas tree. Photo by Singh and Kaur.

"Last year we exchanged gifts with our colleagues and friends," said Kaur. “But we really like over here that people try to add a personal touch because they always put and write a card.

"We learned that last year, and this year we're trying to do it as much as possible," she said.

The story continues under the advertisement

For the couple, the best part of the season is the holiday energy that's similar to the excitement around Diwali in India, Singh said. For Kaur she is in love with Christmas cookies.

CONTINUE READING:

Christmas all over the world: top Christmas carols and how different cultures see Santa Claus



"This is really amazing because baking is not as big a deal as it is in India," she said. "People put so much effort into it … I like to eat these different cookies."

Kaur says she encourages Canadians who are not new to the country to share traditions and customs with new immigrants to make them feel welcome and part of the season's celebrations.

"Tell me about the traditions that are common," said Kaur, adding that her staff made her feel like she was involved in the vacation. "It makes me comfortable and I feel more comfortable when I ask them more about what they like to do … and how we celebrate?"

Know which traditions work for you

Saima Jamal had to go to Calgary from Bangladesh 20 years ago to find out which Canadian holiday traditions to take part in and which to leave behind.

She remembers that her aunt, who had lived in Canada since the 1970s, had a Christmas tree, a full turkey dinner, and gifts – which she was not used to being Muslim.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It was a good surprise, but a huge insight into things in Canada," she said, adding that she was shocked when her cousins ​​were wearing Christmas pajamas and opening presents.

CONTINUE READING:

According to experts, the key to happy holidays is to celebrate the traditions of all cultures



“Christmas at home was very, very different. Nobody really celebrated it, we just took a cake and went to our Christian friend's house, ”she said.

Jamal has planted a tree before, but the tradition has not remained for her and her family. Today, she spends her time with the Calgary Immigrant Support Society, a nonprofit that she co-founded to help refugees settle there.

Depending on the needs of the refugees, volunteers have sometimes brought Christmas trees to their homes and shown them how to decorate one, she said.

They also hosted potluck and community holiday lunches for certain groups, such as Syrian refugees and their children, that include a Santa visit and gifts, she said.

"It was Christmas in Canada for the first time. You feel part of Canada … part of society," she said. "It's not that obvious religious, but it's just about being part of Canadian traditions."

In addition to receiving refugees, Jamal recently organized a dinner event with new immigrants who have joined society to feed the homeless in Calgary. It's a tradition that pays off the most, she said.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:45

Youngest immigrants to Edmonton attended their first Canadian Christmas party

Youngest immigrants to Edmonton attended their first Canadian Christmas party

"There are many immigrants who, like Canadians, are looking for ways to help the community this season," she said. "You are much better able to give something back."

The youngest immigrants are still wondering what works for them on vacation, Jamal said. She recommends contacting these families, especially refugees, at this time of year.

"Even if you have nothing to give if you just drop by for a cup of coffee and talk to them for an hour," she said. "Sometimes it's the best gift you can give a newbie."

Create your own traditions

Making contact with new friends in her community in Calgary has helped Rashmeet Dhillon and her family feel more comfortable in winter and celebrate Christmas, she said.

The Dhillons moved to Punjab, India, from Canada almost 10 years ago when Rashmeet was 15 years old. She remembers new friends who show her how to get snow angels and her family to attend vacation concerts at her sibling's school.

"I was lucky enough to make some great friends and they made me feel like I was part of the celebration culture," she said.

The story continues under the advertisement

For her family's second Christmas in Canada, she and her sister persuaded their parents to get a Christmas tree. The holiday was not unusual for them as they attended Diwali and Christmas celebrations in India even though they are Sikhs.

CONTINUE READING:

The youngest immigrants to Edmonton take part in their first Canadian Christmas party



"We had to start with a small one, and then, two years later, we got a bigger tree," she said. "And now every year we make it a thing where we don't decorate the tree alone, everyone sits together."

Now, as an adult, Dhillon has her own holiday traditions, including inviting her friends to a potluck and wearing a Christmas jacket to work. She also teaches her young cousins ​​about the celebrations, especially since they love to decorate their tree.

Creating a secret Santa Claus at work is an easy way to integrate newcomers, as this is not a religious practice and only involves giving gifts, she said.

"It's a nice tradition to become part of," she said. "It creates this space to just come and enjoy it, have a good time and have fun without pressure. I always think that's good."

[email protected]

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR