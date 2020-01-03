Artie Burns on the move from Steelers

Loading...

When the Steelers selected Artie burns With the 25th pick in the 2016 draft, the hope was that the young cornerback would be a key player for them for years to come. After all, he was the first cornerback the team had selected in the first round since Chad Scott 24 almost 20 years earlier in 1997.

But on Monday, there were burns in the Steelers' locker room, packing all their stuff in trash bags to take them to the Rooney Complex for the last time. The writing has been on the wall since the Steelers did not pick up their fifth-year option last spring that this would be Burns' last season here, but the reality became apparent on Monday as he worked to gather his things while his teammates from Team gathered in a group a few meters away, playing and talking around the unused pool table which is a centerpiece in the room.

"It's what it is. I'm still young. I've grown a lot," the 25-year-old corner told me earlier this week. "I know that a team out there is going to have a special player."

Burns started the last nine games of his rookie season, eliminating the Ravens Joe Flacco in his first start of the race while helping the Steelers to reach the AFC Championship.

Then he started all 16 games in 2017, breaking 13 passes and intercepting one while the Steelers were 13-3 just to lose to the Jaguars in the Division Round of the playoffs.

However, things got bad in 2018, as he had problems at the beginning of the season, and finally lost his initial job by Coty Sensabaugh. He returned to the lineup for a December 16 meeting with the Patriots, but was quickly removed after losing a coverage assignment that gave the Patriots his only touchdown in a 17-10 Steelers victory.

While Sensabaugh left in free agency in 2019, Burns' struggles led the Steelers to sign Steven Nelson in free agency and draft Justin layne in the third round

The burns appeared in 10 games, mainly in special teams, although he made a start instead of an injured Nelson in a victory over the Chargers. He was inactive for the last six games of the season.

What will Burns look for in a new team?

"I just want to compete (for a job) and win," he told me.

The burns could be more suitable for a team that plays mainly man-to-man defense, although the Steelers are doing more of that than ever. But they also change a little inside and outside the area and the man's coverage, and it seems that it was there that Burns struggled the most, with those changes.

"It really doesn't matter now, but I improved on the man and the area," Burns said. "There's a team out there looking for me."

The Steelers are waiting for you too. The burns will turn 25 in May. He is still a very young player. And if he receives a decent contract offer from another team, he could help the Steelers with a compensatory selection in 2021.

Meanwhile, Burns earned $ 9.5 million with the Steelers for four seasons, recording four interceptions, all of which came in his first two seasons.

They also helped him grow. Burns's father is in prison for cocaine trafficking and his mother died of a heart attack while he was still in college at the University of Miami. He assumed the guardianship of two younger brothers at that time, something that could certainly have affected his game on the field at times.

"They helped me and my family overcome the difficulties I was going through," Burns said. "I will always appreciate it. You live, learn and grow. I will return next year."

It will simply be somewhere else.

MORE STEELS

• One of the most interesting situations to observe the Steelers in this low season will be what the team does with Vance McDonald. The tight end has been plagued with injuries throughout his career and the Steelers have an option on him for 2020 with $ 5.5 million and again in 2021 with the same salary. That makes its limit hit $ 7,127 million in 2020. But if the Steelers don't take the option, it saves them around $ 5.6 million against the limit. Of course, with backup Nick Vannett also scheduled to be a free agent, that would leave the thin Steelers in the post. But if McDonald signs elsewhere, the Steelers could obtain a compensatory selection for him in 2021, since they would not exercise his option instead of releasing him. The Steelers could also reject the option and allow McDonald to become a free agent, and then re-sign it at a lower cost. – Lolley

• Mike Hilton I wanted a new contract in 2019, but that didn't happen for the exclusive rights-free agent. Now, he will be a restricted free agent and calculates getting a good increase in a one-year contract if the Steelers submit an offer. Hilton, the team's nickel cornerback, earned $ 645,000 in 2019. If the Steelers offer you an offer sheet as a restricted free agent, your salary will increase considerably. The Steelers are likely to submit a second-round offer, which means that if someone else chooses to sign Hilton, the team will receive a second-round selection as compensation. But that would increase his salary to more than $ 3 million in 2020. "I want to be here next season," Hilton told me. But given the lack of space at the top of the Steelers, it is doubtful that the team can sign it with a long-term agreement, despite the fact that the 25-year-old corner played 691 snapshots, recording 65 tackles, 1.5 catches and one interception. . – Lolley

Penguins

• The NHL season has three months, and general managers generally have a good sense of their individual players and what the team's most pressing personnel needs are at this time. But most clubs have not lost almost all the important types on their payroll for a prolonged period as the Penguins did during the first half of the 2019-20 season. The hard truth is that they have had everyone healthy for only part of a game (No. 2 against Edmonton) in their first 40 and with Jake Guentzel It is almost certain that you will miss at least the rest of the regular season while recovering from shoulder surgery, that is likely not to change before next season. "You cannot get a full evaluation of your equipment" Jim Rutherford said. "But we have certainly had enough to evaluate the fact that it is a team that can play through adversity and a team that has players that can advance at times when the team needs it." That does not mean that Rutherford, one of the game's most aggressive operators, has ruled out making an exchange or two to cover some of the holes that those injuries, particularly those of Guentzel, have created in their lineup. "It's too early to know," he said. "I will need more time to think about this."

• John Marino He appeared in his 38th game of the season when San Jose visited the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night. There are five more than he played last season at Harvard, which means that its durability will surely be tested during the second half of the NHL season. "We have just finished (the equivalent of) a full season in a couple of months," he said. Marino, although he is optimistic that he will be able to resist the professional routine, partly because "there are resources here, in terms of recovery, in terms of nutrition, that help you a lot more (than in the University)." While Marino has been excellent for the Penguins on both ends of the ice since the first days of training camp, it will not be easy for him to secure a place in this season's rookie team due to the exceptional first-year class defenders in the league . The headliner is Cale Makar, which really joined Avalanche at the end of last season, but also includes people like Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) and Adam Fox (New York Rangers). All of them have been acting and producing at levels rarely associated with newbies in their position. – Molinari

• Rick Tocchet He was aware of the penguin's injury miseries when he brought Arizona to the city last month, but he didn't necessarily feel sorry for them. "We went through this a year ago, and I never received sympathy flowers from Jim Rutherford or Mike Sullivan"he said. And that was before the Penguins beat their team, 2-0. However, don't get a wrong idea. Tocchet was joking and made it clear that his emotional ties with the Penguins, with whom he won one Stanley Cup as a player and two more as an assistant coach, they stay strong. "If there's a team I want to see that works well, it's Pittsburgh," he said. "The Coyotes are obviously number 1, but you always want to see Pittsburgh really does well. "And make no mistake, he watches how his old club is, whenever possible and practical." Our video coach (Steve Peters) My balls are really busting because at 5 o'clock, we have televisions in the room, he says: & # 39; Alright, here comes Pittsburgh & # 39; "Tocchet said." Unless it is a split game (which is being broadcast). Division games have priority. But then, it's Pittsburgh. "- Molinari

Pirates

• Despite the growing pressure from the public and some politicians, Major League Baseball is not backing down in its proposal to cut 42 minor league teams at the end of the 2020 season. If that happens, the Bristol Pirates, a rookie affiliate, would be in the slice. MLB insists that the objective of the negotiations is to improve the facilities of the team and pay the players of minor leagues, and while the Bristol Pirates are guilty of the former, the latter is a problem created by MLB with the "Law of Save America & # 39; s "hobby of 2018, which qualified players as temporary employees and exempted them from minimum wage laws. – Alex Stumpf

• The Pirates will not hold a mini camp this year. Most teams don't do mini camps, and while Ben Cherington considered holding one, finally chose not to. The camp was always voluntary, according to the labor union agreement of the players and the league, but it gave some players the opportunity to prepare for spring training and the team was able to control their rehabilitative players. The Pirates had held a mini camp every year since 2001. – Stumpf

• For anyone who has received a Pirates wall calendar for the holidays, you may have been surprised by some of the players they chose to promote. The Lang Company calendar presents the recently unreleased Elias Diaz in March and the jailed Felipe Vazquez in December. The Pirates had no voice in which players they would appear. They didn't even have the opportunity to approve Lang's elections. Instead, it went through MLB Properties. Lang made his decision while both players were still under contract with the team and bought the rights to the photos in early 2019, long before Vázquez's arrest. – Stumpf

