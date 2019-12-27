Arthur Cyr: U.S. leaders have shown courage with Hong Kong

Loading...

The United States government has demonstrated impressive unity by publicly condemning Beijing's repression efforts in Hong Kong. The police action of the state is a sinister development that goes beyond the province.

Near the end of November, President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Law, which includes sanctions against Chinese officials for efforts to limit freedom and abuse basic human rights in Hong Kong. Congress passed legislation with bipartisan majorities.

Trump had threatened not to sign the law, citing complex ongoing trade negotiations and his personal friendship with the president of China, Xi Jinping. However, the enormous support for this legislation in Congress realistically prevented a presidential veto.

Massive protests in Hong Kong against pressure from China remind us all of the importance of human freedom. On June 16, it is estimated that two million people peacefully protested a proposal that would have made extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China much easier. The protests have continued.

In response, Beijing backed down in the effort to strengthen control of Hong Kong. The proposal was suspended first and then completely withdrawn.

A brutal murder in Taiwan, after which the suspect fled to Hong Kong, served as a pretext for Beijing. However, the real agenda was to affirm Beijing's authority over the former British colony of Hong Kong and, finally, over the great island of Taiwan.

The British colony became a "semi-autonomous administrative region" of China in 1997. China has tried several methods to intimidate and repress Hong Kong dissidents. This includes the kidnapping of problematic people.

In November 2016, China intervened to ban two young lawmakers from serving. Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching had demonstrated their independence and inserted "Hong Kong Nation" into their oaths. Demonstrations and police clashes followed.

In 1992, Deng Xiaoping opened China's economy to private investment and market development with the declaration of "People's Socialism." In subsequent years, tensions have developed as authorities strive to promote trade and control people.

Big Brother in Beijing constantly enforces an official list in constant change of forbidden language. The regime blocks websites that discuss the Dalai Lama, the Falun Gong religious movement and violent repression in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

At the end of 2010, government censors imposed severe restrictions on any online search for the English term "freedom." Google withdrew the search services from China that year and moved them to Hong Kong, relatively freer.

Last December, Google's development of the Dragonfly Project, a censorship service in China, generated huge criticism. That project has been completed according to the company. Other US companies, such as Cisco Systems and Microsoft, have helped Beijing implement censorship.

Today there is an important economic cooperation between mainland China and Taiwan. Transportation agreements in 2008 included direct shipping, expansion of weekly passenger flights from 36 to 108, and new cargo flights up to a maximum of 60 per month. The Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, or ECFA, facilitates this. Hong Kong is also vital to China's economic growth.

For decades after China's successful communist revolution, harsh regulation characterized that country. Today, electronic media are censored and restricted, but not completely.

The Chinese government persists in trying to control. However, global trade and political tides are moving in the opposite direction.

In terms of size and scale, both Hong Kong and Taiwan are overshadowed by China, much larger in territory and population. However, economic and political realities require moderation and cooperation.

Meanwhile, condemn corporations that cooperate in censorship, repression and brutality.

Arthur I. Cyr is a distinguished professor Clausen at Carthage College and author of "After the Cold War" (Macmillan / Palgrave and NYU Press). Contact [email protected]