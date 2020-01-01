Loading...

President Vladimir Putin of Russia held his traditional end of the year press conference on December 19. The main news is that there was none, except for indications that the constitution may change to remain in office beyond 2024.

Putin on other occasions has been threatening, encouraging Americans and others to demonize Russia as an enemy. Russian interference in the US elections has provided evidence and encouragement for this.

One result is the exaggeration of Russia's true power and the effectiveness of the ruthless, though not all-powerful, autocratic Putin. Make no mistake, he is a cunning and powerful player.

But is Russia our enemy? The clear analysis of this question is fundamental as the basis for an effective foreign policy.

Putin not only survived but also advanced professionally in the KGB, the brutal and murderous Soviet secret police. He spent significant formative years in communist East Germany, a disciplined totalitarian state that was directly inspired by Nazi Germany.

However, Russia today does not possess great international power or previous totalitarian national political control. The annexation of Crimea in 2014, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1954, reflects traditional Russian insecurity about reliable access to the global oceans. A home port of the Russian Black Sea fleet is located in Crimea, where support for Russia is strong.

The European Union, the EU and the Obama administration strongly protested the invasion and imposed sanctions, no inactive gesture given the structural weakness of Russia's economy. However, that did not become a return to the Cold War.

For the USA UU., As for the EU and NATO, effective policy must be put in a broad historical context. George Kennan, probably the most insightful American analyst in Russia, wrote in 1954 that Soviet leaders "are not like … us."

The war to the death with Nazi Germany has had a profound continuous impact on the nation, including the current generation. That fueled traditional anxieties regarding territory and national security.

Contemporary Islamic extremism adds to ethnic tensions. Putin has successfully contained several separatist movements in Russia, especially in Chechnya. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov was previously a powerful separatist leader, but for some time he has been Moscow's ally.

Officials of the George W. Bush administration, who spoke harshly, pressed the eastern expansion of NATO, including membership in Georgia and Ukraine.

Georgia launched a military attack against the South Ossetia getaway. In reaction, the Russian army in 2008 invaded. The president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, negotiated the ceasefire; The Bush administration did nothing.

Ethnic instability is endemic here and throughout the former Soviet Union. During World War II, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin without warning deported the Meskhetian Turks from Georgia as part of a vast relocation of approximately 1.5 million people in Central Asia and Siberia.

Ukraine is entangled with Russia historically, in complex ways. The Russian revolution in 1917 caused an independence movement. After years of struggle, Ukraine was finally absorbed by the Soviet Union.

Given this history, the essential precaution must define US policy. UU. Kennan shrewdly defended "containment" as the most effective response to Soviet communism, and that perspective remains the best overall approach. Russia remains weak economically. That provides opportunities for US leverage. UU.

Meanwhile, Putin constantly expands Russia's influence in the Middle East. President George H.W. Bush led an international coalition towards victory in the First Gulf War and continued with effective diplomatic leadership.

Today, Putin has essentially replaced the US leadership. UU. In that volatile and vital region. Our greatest danger is our own lack of serious leadership.

Arthur I. Cyr is a distinguished professor Clausen at Carthage College and author of "After the Cold War". Contact [email protected]