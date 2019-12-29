Ars Technica’s favorite cars and SUVs of 2019

Loading...

Aurich Lawson / Getty

Well folks, apparently we reached the end of the decade. Since we have only been covering everything related to automotive since 2014, we will save you having to read the tortured "best car of the decade", particularly because there have been some quite important changes during that time. Like the fact that electric vehicles are now a viable product. I will also save you bold proclamations like "this was the year of the EV!", Although it was good to see more variety for sale in 2019 than the previous year.

In the last 12 months, we have driven many cars and SUVs, and some of them have been really good. Of course, we have also driven some vehicles that did not impress us, so Eric Bangeman and I have prepared a list of the 10 best things we drive in 2019, and the five worst. Now, just preamble; with the show!

Jonathan Gitlin, automotive editor and car lover.

Nissan built a BEV with a large battery: the Leaf Plus. Jonathan Gitlin

If Lotus can make the Evora GT so good in no time, imagine what it can do now that it has real resources behind it. Cory burns

The Mazda 3 looks great inside and out, and is a driver's real car. Mazda

The Kia Soul EV has not yet arrived in the United States, because demand is very high in Asia and elsewhere. That is not surprising; It's pretty cool. World Car of the Year

The McLaren 600LT Spider, enjoying a cloudy day. Jonathan Gitlin

I don't even like crossovers, but I can't stop talking about how much I enjoyed spending a day driving a Mazda CX-30. Strange, huh? Mazda

The Audi RS7 is a dinosaur that spits fire, but we treasure it anyway. Audi

There is a reason why the Tesla Model 3 has engulfed so many BMW 3 Series sales. Jonathan Gitlin

I'm not sure how many people will appreciate Polestar 1, but it's fantastic. With only 1,500 planned in total, few will have the opportunity. Jonathan Gitlin

If I could take home a car that I drove this year, it would be the Porsche Taycan. Make mine red, with golden wheels. Jonathan Gitlin

10. Nissan Leaf Plus

Years ago, a man dreamed of building half a million affordable electric cars a year. That man was Nissan Carlos Ghosn, and the car was the original Nissan Leaf. Those strong sales predictions were a bit ahead of the technology curve, but Nissan still sold a lot of Leafs even though everyone said the battery was too small. The Leaf Plus solves that problem with a 62kWh battery. It is a very competent EV battery, and the best car in the Nissan line.

9. Lotus Evora GT

Driving the Lotus Evora GT at Monterey Car Week this year was one of those things like "meet your hero." I spent my formative years reading about the company's legendary skills when it comes to making a car, as well as almost perpetual financial problems. It turns out that the first is definitely true, because the Evora GT is a magical car to drive along a winding road. It is now owned by Geely, under whose administration Volvo has prospered, which means that I am extremely eager to see what a Lotus can do with adequate funds.

8. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is the first car to use Mazda's new Skyactiv vehicle architecture, which takes the Jinba Ittai philosophy of the brand, horse and rider as one, to the next level. It is not necessary to drive it fully to enjoy it; The fluid way in which it responds to control inputs, even at low speeds, is something surprisingly few cars drive. It looks good as a sedan and great as a hatchback, particularly in Mazda's Soul Red deep paint. The interior is a big step forward from the old 3 and better than almost any other car in the class. One of the best flyers in the business, too. I wish I had more than an hour with one. If you already have one, be sure to perform automatic emergency braking recovery, please.

7. Kia Soul EV

We managed to get ahead of this curve a bit. US imports of the Kia Soul EV were delayed at least until next year due to strong demand in other parts of the world, but a Kia Soul EV was present for annual driving tests of the World Car of the Year in Los Angeles in November. Like the 1.6L turbocharged Soul, it has 201 hp (150 kW), and although it is a heavier car, the weight is not noticeable thanks to that almost instantaneous electric motor torque. The 64kWh package should give between 240-260 miles of range.

6. Mazda CX-30

I'm not sure what they are serving in the Mazda cafeteria in Hiroshima, but whatever it is, it works. The new CX-30 shares the new Skyactiv architecture with the Mazda 3, but I am rating this higher because it is a crossover, and they are not supposed to be so good at driving. The interior looks great, and the information and entertainment is easy to use without taking your eyes off the road. As expected, they often ask me for car recommendations, and until last month if someone wanted a crossover, my advice was to get a Mazda CX-5. Now I tell them to get a CX-30.

5. McLaren 600LT

I drove some supercars in 2019, but the McLaren 600LT is the only one in my top 10. The company's carbon fiber sports cars are sometimes accused of being too bland, but that is not a complaint I could address in this case. It is a track-centric version of the McLaren entry level 570S, with a 592hp (441kW) V8 biturbo that will fire flames from leaks mounted on the rear platform. (Yes, they had to add heat treatment to the rear wing to prevent it from catching fire). Your electronic safety net will flatter you on the road without your knowledge.

4. Audi RS7

Audi, like McLaren, is also accused, not without merit, of building cars that are a bit boring to drive. That almost never applies to an Audi with an RS badge, like this new Audi RS7. The recipe is simple: take all the parts I love about the normal A7, then make it wider, add a better suspension, larger wheels, more sticky tires, an intelligent all-wheel drive system and a 591hp double turbo V8 (441kW) . I drove a week before returning to Europe to drive the Porsche Taycan, which felt like a change of guard from extremely fast four-door sedans driven by dinosaur juice to extremely fast four-door sedans driven by the sun and wind. They will not do so for much longer.

3. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is not the only reason why people don't buy BMW 3 Series anymore. But it's a big reason why people don't buy Series 3 anymore: they just have to compare this year's sales lists to Both cars to see that. And with good reason: if you want a sports sedan for around $ 50,000, it's hard to argue with the best in Fremont. It is also the default option if your number one priority is to get the highest rank for your dollar. The most expensive 3 Performance model will show a pair of clean heels, all that comes with an M, AMG or Quadrifoglio badge.

2. Polestar 1

The Polestar 1 is an esoteric car, and I simply adore esoteric cars, especially if they are electrified. Polestar is an electrical performance brand created by Volvo, and you should think of the Polestar 1 as a business card or a marker to tell the world what it is about. It is a plug-in hybrid and uses the same technology that impressed us in the Volvo PHEVs that we have tested, but this time it is wrapped in a carbon fiber body. The way in which the Polestar 1 conducts conceals its considerable unladen weight of 5,170 lb (2,345 kg), and is one of the few PHEVs that carry enough battery for the daily needs of most people. Buy one of these instead of the Bentley Coupe you were considering.

1. Porsche Taycan

Porsche said his first BEV had to be a real Porsche in the first place, and the Taycan is certainly that. Forget about Model S comparisons, and don't expect him to drive like a fully electric Panamera; It is more like an electric Porsche 928 than any of those cars, except that it is more practical than a 928 because the rear seats are larger and there are rear doors to access them. The interior looks dramatic and is screwed in the typical Porsche fashion. It is not the best BEV when it comes to range, but that is only important for road trips, and whenever you plan to stop at 350kW chargers, each pit stop should only take 22.5 minutes.

The driving experience is purely sporty Porsche. The high-end Taycan Turbo S goes the way you expect a $ 200,000 Porsche to work, but I suspect the best version will be the cheapest, at some point in the next few years we are pretty sure that a single, rear engine – Taycan with wheel drive should appear below $ 100,000.

Fund Five:

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV looks and feels dated. Jonathan Gitlin

I like how the Maxima looks, but it's not as good as the Accord or even the Camry. And the address is so heavy that you'll think it's broken. Nissan

The Ghost was made wonderfully, but at $ 428,900 we expected something a little more special. The rear seat of a BMW 760Li is a better place to sit. Jonathan Gitlin

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a bit mediocre. Mitsubishi

It's not the strangest thing I've driven, but it's up there. Jonathan Gitlin

Now for the less good units of the year.

5. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

It is a plug-in hybrid, and it is relatively cheap, but it is also extremely long: the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV went on sale in Europe in 2013.

4. Nissan Maxima

The Maxima is Nissan's full-size sedan, and I really like how it looks. But it's not as good as the Honda Accord (or even the Toyota Camry), and the address of our test car was so heavy that I thought something was broken.

3. Rolls Royce Ghost

When a car arrives with a Monroney that claims it costs $ 428,900, it waits a lot. Unfortunately, the Rolls Royce Ghost did not deliver, either from the front seat or from the rear. Perhaps some of that was how it was specified; the rear picnic tables would have been more useful for working on the fly than the champagne fridge in the armrest.

2. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

If you have good memories of the Mitsubishi Eclipse coupe, get ready to tarnish them with this compact crossover. Even if you don't care about the name, it is surpassed by most of its competitors.

1. Polaris slingshot

I went straight on the review: I drove one because I was curious about the fuss. Now I know: it is a three-wheel machine to start conversations with spectators and attract looks, not all good. Heavy, slow, expensive and only slightly less dangerous than a motorcycle.

Eric Bangeman, managing editor and SUV fan

The Maserati Levante GTS with its Ferrari-made V8 was new for 2019. BradleyWarren Photography

The Edge Titanium is the best Ford I've ever driven. Eric Bangeman

Don't get distracted by the big horn grill: the X7 is the best three-row luxury SUV on the market. BradleyWarren Photography

Audi nailed it with the Q8. It is approximately the same size as the Q7, but with only two rows of seats and with the new system of information and entertainment of double screen of Audi. BradleyWarren Photography

Yes, I bought one of these. Not this one, however. No regrets. Marlowe Bangeman

You can get approximately 20 miles with just the battery, but the Sport + mode makes the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid a marvel for driving.

Subaru meets all requirements with the Forester. If you love Subaru, you'll love the 2019 edition. Eric Bangeman

The Germans could learn one or two things from Alfa Romeo. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio V6 505 hp is an exciting journey per minute. After all, it is very close to Urus. Eric Bangeman

Supported against the Lamborghini Urus in Joshua Tree National Park. Eric Bangeman

The Telluride is a new three-row SUV from Kia. It was easily the biggest surprise of the year. BradleyWarren Photography

As my pace consists mainly of SUVs, crossovers and others … SUV vehicles, you won't find much in terms of sedans, coupes or convertibles on my year-end list. But just because I stick to SUVs doesn't mean there isn't a wide variety there. After all, I drove the $ 400,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan and the $ 26,000 Nissan Rogue in the same year.

Before arriving at the rankings, a note on how I approach the reviews. With so much variation between the models (say a Maserati Levante and a Ford Edge) and design philosophies, I approach my comments as a judge in a dog show. Canine exposure judges do not compare dogs to each other. Instead, they judge each race according to the standard for that race. It doesn't matter if the Bull Terrier Miniature is "better" than the Lakeland terrier in the ring. The important thing is how close each dog is to the Platonic ideal for the breed.

Similarly, it is difficult to compare a Volvo XC60 with a Jeep Cherokee to determine which one is better. Of course, both are compact SUVs with four in-line engines, but the differences are much greater than the common points. Then they are judged differently.

With that out of the way, here are the best vehicles I drove this year.

10. Maserati Levante GTS

I have realized that I love the Italian style. The disadvantage of that is that the Italian style is combined with Italian engineering and reliability, which has been an obstacle that some car buyers do not bother to jump. I loved the six-cylinder Levante last year, and I loved the V8 GTS. Its Ferrari-manufactured power plant produces 550 hp, sounding glorious all the time. Maserati made a couple of trips to the Chrysler parts compartment while assembling the Levante, and is missing things that other SUVs have in their price range, such as a display screen, but if you have $ 125,000 to spend on an SUV, the good far outweighs the bad in this.

9. Ford Edge

The fords are a mix for me. I absolutely hated the EcoSport of low power and sense of desvencijo that I drove last year, and I was crazy about Lincoln Nautilus (see below). But The Edge checked all the correct boxes for me. It comes with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder engine or a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 power plant with 24 valves. My test car had the first one, and although it was a little louder than I would have liked, the Edge never felt weak. Other advantages include an intelligent design interior and a solid set of driver assistance technology.

8. BMW X7

BMW finally entered the medium three-row SUV game this year with the X7. At first glance, it looks like an X5 with steroids with a ridiculously large grid. But inside, it's about space and comfort, although with a couple of exaggerated touches. The biggest drawback of this is the price: the V8 model I drove has a suggested price of $ 112,000. You can get the x40i with a V6 from $ 74,000, but you will definitely want the V8 if you are towing or just want a massive SUV with some thrust.

7. Audi Q8

With the launch of this two-row medium SUV / crossover, Audi has moved its flagship model away from sedans. The interior of the Q8 is a quiet comfort exercise, with the German automaker taking advantage of its new two-screen information and entertainment system to create a minimalist cabin that offers all the luxury touches you would expect from an Audi flagship. The Q8 is one of the quietest cars I've driven too. My only complaint about it is that it lacks soul on the road.

6. Jaguar I-Pace

Full disclosure: I liked this car so much that I bought one.

The BEVs are at a tipping point. Tesla has done a fantastic job of getting the public used to the idea of ​​electric vehicles as an option for daily driving, and now the competition is trying to catch up. The Jaguar I-Pace lacks the scope of a Tesla, but offers much more, including a striking style and the amenities you would expect from a Jaguar. Also, it is an absolute wonder to drive.

And with a $ 449 Electrify America home charging station in my garage, my days of anxiety about the reach are long gone.

5. Porsche Cayenne S Turbo E-Hybrid

I could only spend about 90 minutes in the Porsche Cayenne S Turbo E-Hybrid, about half of which were in the driver's seat. That was enough to convince me that I belonged to this list. When I left Oregon last summer, the V6 Cayenne E-Hybrid was the main attraction, but the V8 PHEV blew my mind. You can drive up to 20 miles or so alone with the battery, but the real joy comes when you leave it in Sport + mode and release it. With a price of $ 161,000, it is not for the faint of heart and light of the wallet, but driving it is the closest I have been to recover the feeling I had behind the wheel of Urus.

4. Subaru Forester

What can you say about the most popular Subaru? He got a makeover for the 2019 model year, and Subaru wisely used a light touch on the compact crossover. Solid mileage is combined with a solid set of safety-focused features for a car where you will feel comfortable and safe. I could argue about continuously variable transmission and forced acceleration, but that is not what driving a Subaru is all about. If you are a fan of the Subaru badge and are ready for an update, check it out.

3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

I gave Stelvio Quadrifoglio the complete treatment last year when we traveled through California in one. I spent a week with one again this year, and to be honest, it could have been my number one car of the year. (I'm surprised you could show so much moderation, Ed.) The 505 hp V5 produces sweet music every time you play the accelerator, and the Stelvio QV really represents everything I find fascinating about Alfas. There is a refreshing design unit in Alfa's only SUV, where each component works together to make it a true driver's car.

2. Lamborghini Urus

At the other end of the price spectrum is the Lamborghini Urus, a 641hp beast capable of going from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. While the Urus is a furious bull on the outside, the interior offers everything you want from a luxury SUV. Since it is part of the huge Volkswagen empire, the Urus can reach the Audi parts compartment for a large two-screen information and entertainment system. With six driving modes, the Urus can be as aggressive or calm as you want. It sounds glorious at all times and drives just as well, even on winding mountain roads. If I had a $ 250,000 refill in my exchange bottle … well, I can't imagine spending so much on a car. But the Urus would tempt me.

1. Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride arrived just after I finished with a Range Rover Sport. Moving from English luxury to a new three-row SUV from a Korean company meant that I needed to recalibrate my expectations. I shouldn't have bothered, the Telluride surprised me in the best way possible.

Priced at around $ 46,000 for a fully charged model, the Telluride is spacious, quiet and comfortable just like an Infiniti QX80 or Audi Q7. The infotainment system feels like a well-executed but economical version of the BMW iDrive. He easily conquered a challenging all-terrain field at the MAMA Fall Rally 2019 at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet, Illinois. And there were some things you just don't expect in a conventional SUV, especially at the price of Telluride. If I were looking for a medium three-row SUV, I would be in the entire Telluride.

Look for our full review in January.

Fund Five:

The QX80 is an outdated and heavy beast. At least it's quiet. Eric Bangeman

The 2019 Nissan Rogue SL. Eric Bangeman

The Lincoln Nautilus is like a very elegant Ford Edge. I would get the edge every time. Eric Bangeman

This GLC 300 disappointed. Mercedes Benz United States

The Cayenne is evidence that Porsche can build excellent SUVs. Unfortunately, the Macan S needs an update. BradleyWarren Photography

1. Infiniti QX80

Almost everything in the three-row Infiniti QX80 SUV feels outdated, starting with the monochromatic LED on the instrument panel. Although it offers a very smooth and quiet driving, that is the only thing that the QX80 recommends. The infotainment system is a disaster, Nissan's excellent ProPilot Assist driver assistance technology is lacking in action and a coherent design philosophy cannot be found, apart from "putting buttons everywhere." The Kia Telluride is a car much higher than half the price of a QX80 equipped.

2. Nissan Rogue

I understand why the rogue is popular. It has more cargo space than the competition, and gets better mileage to boot. But boy, is he a dog on the road? The Rogue feels slow on the road, and there is too much noise, partly because Nissan's continuously variable transmission requires higher revolutions at cruising speed. ProPilot Assist is a bright spot, but the infotainment system is outdated and the Rogue offers a smooth and tasteless ride at best.

3. Lincoln Nautilus

The Nautilus is a new addition to the Lincoln line for 2019, which replaces the MKX. It's an elegant-looking car built on the same platform as the Edge (it's about two inches longer), but the interior options leave a lot to be desired, especially with the $ 67,000 Black Label edition I drove. Some of the interior finishes seemed out of place in a luxury SUV, and Ford traded the analog configuration on the Edge for a fully digital instrument panel, but the end result seems useless. I'd rather drive a fully loaded Edge than a fully loaded Nautilus, or a basic Nautilus for that matter.

4. Mercedes GLC300

I just drove the GLC300, so it's fresh in my memory, although I haven't written a review yet. The GLC300 is … good, and "good" is not enough when you spend $ 60,000 on a Mercedes. It is comfortable and fast enough, but it does not stand out at all. And the Mercedes information and entertainment system is a confusing and nervous disaster. At this price, you can get a BMW X3, Audi Q5 or almost any other compact luxury SUV and be much happier with it.

5. Porsche Macan S

Another recent boost for me. As much as I liked the Cayenne, I didn't like the Macan. On the positive side, the 3.0L V6 generates 384 hp and can go from zero to 60 in less than five seconds. It has some of the most comfortable car seats I've ever sat on, and the cabin is really quiet. But this car is long overdue for an update, and the only way to change the stations on the radio is through the massive touch screen: there are no steering wheel media controls or knobs on the dashboard, apart from the volume. And a quiet and calm ride is not what I am looking for in the Macan. And in terms of performance, the Stelvio QV leaves it in the dust.

Love Hate

Mercedes G63

Today, in Pimp My Ride … Eric Bangeman

Open Eric Bangeman

The view from the back. Eric Bangeman

Get out of my way, peasants! That is the general atmosphere when you are behind the wheel of this huge Mercedes. It is an exercise in brightness and ostentation, with a cabin full of carbon fiber, leather and brushed metal: name an accent material, and the G-Wagen has it. But when you overcome the flash and the whole atmosphere of this car is really necessary, the G63 is fun, if only for the flashy of everything. And don't sleep on the V8 engine either. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4, which is a bit disturbing for a car that is very heavy.