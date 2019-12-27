Ars Technica’s best films of 2019

Loading...

While we would love to summarize the year in nerd cinema with a general trend or generalization, 2019 was not classified so easily. You've seen this list before: superheroes, big budget action, nerd franchises, sequels, smart documentaries and memorable twists on horror.

That is, this year did not explode with significant trends or revolutionary shots of cinema (unless we have a recent discussion about high-profile directors who go directly to the broadcast … which we do not do). But that still left us with many quality movies to watch, including some welcome surprises, so we come to you with many of your 2019 favorites grouped into separate categories. (If you're wondering: no, the last Star Wars movie didn't reach the ranks of our list).

Although this list is mostly unclassified, each category gets a number one choice, and the article concludes with our collective choice for the Ars Movie of the Year.

Family rate: heroes for all ages

Most of our favorite family movies arrived in the first half of 2019, perhaps because they were terrified of launching anywhere near Frozen 2. (They shouldn't have been). And these movies mainly stuck to a formula of unconscious heroes. pushed to bets that save the universe.

Lego Movie 2 The year began taking full advantage of a world where everything is no longer incredible. He saw the direction and writing duo of Lord and Miller essentially show their version of Solo on large screens, and possibly defeated their former employers in Lucasfilm in the process. From the comment of Sam Machkovech, editor of Tech Culture:

Lego Movie 2 is everything I expected from a movie that comes with established characters and settings, and your comfort with the tricks of the first movie means that you spend less time trying to prove yourself and more time letting your varied characters grow and explore in a new and exciting territory. . It is also the rare family film where a completely obvious plot resolution feeds the emotional appeal much more. As the main characters, Emmet and Wyldstyle, fight separately to recognize their true personalities, the film piles up to presage and dramatic irony in ways that allow it to breathe for what Lord and Miller do best: crack and ingenuity.

Captain Marvel followed with one of the best "origin story" movies from Marvel Studios in recent years; The same could not be said for the arches of Thor's or Captain America's solo film. As Machkovech wrote in March:

Captain Marvel is a great superhero movie for many reasons, but one of them is that it sees Marvel Studios tell its best origin story so far, not only that that character obtains some powers, but that that character discovers his destiny , your reason for getting backs off when the world tries to push it down. Captain Marvel's character may have received powers in a supernatural way, but the film in which he stars gets his powers from a rich human story fueled by delicious twists and impeccable performance.

The most I would like to give about the plot and frame of the film is that it resembles some of Captain Marvel's best comics in recent years, particularly the works of writer Kelly Sue DeConnick. Before entering a Captain Marvel screening, I suggest that you choose commercial pocket books such as Higher, Later, Faster, More or In Pursuit of Flight, not because a reading is required (they are not). Rather, the time-jumping techniques of those books have been paid in the script of this film, both in an obvious and subtle way. I really enjoyed noticing the bottom line while eating popcorn.

And you wouldn't know? DC Comics finally won universal recognition at the box office by shamelessly co-opting the nostalgia of the 80's movie in Shazam!. Machkovech again with criticism full of praise:

Shazam! He is not in a position to "redeem" the reputation of DC Comics compared to the Marvel Studios rate, and is more successful in using that fact in his dizzying manga. Of course, Marvel comparisons are inevitable, so I'll start with one: the resulting movie lands somewhere between the first and second Ant-Man movies. It's fun. It is funny. It's okay. Shazam! It can easily be criticized for problems and failures, but its worst problems are the pitfalls, not the damning reasons to stay out.

The end result is a superhero movie that rests shamelessly on an Indiana Jones vibe (complete with a John Williams caliber score) along with a good amount of Deadpool jokes for children about the wider DC Comics universe. Shazam! It is the kind of family film that seems made for older teenagers, something that a 10-year-old boy could see and feel as if he were cunning, without leaving old fans bored.

How do you know what Detective Pikachu is, not just the standard Pikachu? Clues: the hat, the magnifying glass, the lush fur. Warner Bros. / The Pokemon Company

Kathyrn Newton, Justice Smith got with her partner Pokémon in a lovely little car to solve a mystery.

His fateful meeting. "You can talk!" "You can understand me!"

Tim (Judge Smith) makes a curious discovery in a seemingly empty office.

Bill Nighy plays Howard Clifford, the man who brought Ryme City together as a bold experiment in human-Pokémon relationships.

Ryan Reynolds' version of Pikachu is an adorably caffeinated assistant.



Kathryn Newton's enthusiasm and joy land a little on the territory of Disney Channel, but if we are talking about detective films as a point of origin, that is not completely out of place.

You can expect at least one "battle" in the movie, but it is not exactly traditional in terms of game series.

Psyduck bein & # 39; Psyduck.

But it was Pokémon: Detective Pikachu That surprised us all at Ars and won this category for 2019. If Pikachu voice actor Ryan Reynolds bothers you for some reason, or you can't ignore some intentionally dumb actors, you may not necessarily agree, but no The 2019 "nerd cred" movie is as rampant for parents as it is for children. Machkovech reviewed it in May:

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is the best video game adaptation I've seen in a theater. And it is even better than the weak praise implies. One thing that chills me is how well Detective Pikachu overlooks the usual Pokémon cartoon luggage. What is the superpower of each Pokémon? How should you counter a certain creature in a battle? What do you need to effectively capture or evolve an elusive character?

Detective Pikachu doesn't care. Dozens of Pokémon characters go through their animations, actions and silly voices that support the weight of comedy and emotion, and you don't need to know anything about the series to appreciate it. Think of the A New Hope canteen scene, where mystery and nonsense are set in motion, and then imagine a movie that allows that perspective to travel throughout its execution time. Is awesome.

If Pokémon has become part of your life for some reason: you played it, your children play it or you got hooked on Pokémon Go for a few months, go see this hilarious, sweet and wide-eyed movie. Otherwise, be prepared to have a good time while confusing yourself with whatever a Gengar is.