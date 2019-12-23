Ars’ favorite movies of the 2010s (John Wick most definitely included)

Loading...

Ars Decade under review: the 2010s

I will say this: it has been an unusual decade for movie fans at the headquarters of Ars Orbital.

Ars Technica turns 21 at the end of this year, but the film coverage on the site still cannot synthetically buy exactly at the liquor store. In silence, we've been reviewing movies on the Internet for 11 years, a dozen years of bakery if 3D experience reviews count, starting with this piece of Max Payne that certainly qualifies as critical. But as of 2014, we made the film a common theme on the site. And these days we jump annually from SXSW to Fantastic Fest with many regional film events in between.

Now, this is not Variety, and we don't write about everything (although we have somehow covered Beauty and The Beast and The Jungle Book). But Ars has quite a few highlights in the 2010s beyond starting a section dedicated to culture. We fail in Vulcan's greetings with Jake Gyllenhall and Ryan Reynolds. We captured the premiere of a film nominated for the Academy Award at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Somehow, we even help save an adjacent Star Wars movie from the dark (getting an IMDb credit and inspiring a new full version in the process).

Then, with the end of the decade rapidly approaching, we felt it was good to please our impulses to make movie lists. This is not necessarily a list of the best films of the decade: undoubtedly great things like Lady Bird, Moonlight, The Master, Bridesmaids, et al. They are fantastic films that are not really within our narrow rudder of science, technology and gender fare. Nor is it a list of the most important films, since this decade of transmission, the directors who take the reins, the continuous globalization of the cinema and a golden era for documentaries can probably be explained better in other places of the press focused on the cinema. But the following is definitely a list of the things of the last decade that continues to emerge in conversations around Orbital headquarters years later, and presumably these films will be a permanent element of our transmission queues in the future.

So, with apologies for the many nearby calls that felt too small (Anna and The Apocalypse, The Guilty, Love & Saucers, Who Is Arthur Chu?), Also popcorn (choose your Fast and Furious, Stuber, Annihilation delivery, Pacific Rim), or just too good but not excellent against this competition (Zootopia, Inception, The Lobster), here are Ars' "ten" favorites, in alphabetical order:

Louise and Ian are analyzing the alien language.

Louise translates a heptapod sentence.

George Clooney helps Sandra Bullock, while in the background another hapless astronaut is hit by debris.

Bullock's character is having a bad day in space.

Mark Watney, astronaut. A man barely alive. Gentlemen, we can grow potatoes.

Author Andy Weir on the left talks to the real-life space hero Cmdr. Chris Hadfield, along with Hadfield's wife, Helene Hadfield. On the right is the Martian producer Aditya Sood. Forgive the following set of iPhone photographs: it was the only camera that allowed me to take to the gala.

The space program's mathematics at the Langley Research Center, Katherine Johnson, was instrumental in sending John Glenn into space.

Johnson and his colleagues in the "colored computers" group meet the lovely John Glenn.

Arrival (2016) / Gravity (2013) / Hidden Figures (2017) / The Martian (2015)

A new space race

It is probably not a coincidence that during a decade when the most important and impactful technological change may be the emergence of the private space industry, audiences also received a revival of space cinema. It turns out that a great space film does not have to involve an intergalactic war or a precise drama of period pieces (although we all underestimate First Man, friends).

If you want a complete show in the most realistic way possible, Gravity by Alfonso Cuarón may have been the experience in the theater of the decade. The vastness of space has never been more vivid, even if some of the details may have bothered our resident space purists. The Martian, directed by Matt Damon, made the complexities of space crops exciting, continuing the trend of excellent science fiction that leaned strongly toward science.

Nobody knew that linguistics was so fascinating in 2016, but Arrival could be the best movie in general of the decade because of the way it skilfully examines what we believe and at the same time offers a tense and exciting science fiction story. And Hidden Figures places the familiar lens of the period piece in a neglected part of space history without ignoring the ugly details, while still hoping for what science and technology can achieve when the best and most Bright can participate. Add any amount of other fine space movies to this lot (interstellar, Ad Astra, etc.), but this quartet revived a cinematic subset that Ars will always like.

With the futuristic armor created by his sister Shuri, T & # 39; Challa brings some bad guys to justice.

He can fight, but can he be a good king?

Killmonger and T & # 39; Challa face. Marvel studios

This version of Logan is battered and yearns for death. But he can still be a hero.

Logan spends all his money taking care of the sick Professor X, whose Alzheimer has dangerous effects. 20th Century Fox

With the help of Laura, a strong and angry young mutant, Logan remembers what it means to have a family and, more importantly, a fighting partner. 20th Century Fox

Wonder Woman in the trenches during World War I, discovering that humanity may have a dark side that she did not understand on the island of the Amazon.

Wonder Woman uses her magic tie to fight as often as she uses it to make people tell the truth. Warner Bros.

Steve does his lovely buddy job while Wonder Woman contemplates her next move with steely compassion. Warner Bros.

This is basically a superhero movie, right? Warner Bros.

Black Panther (2018) / Logan (2017) / Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) / Wonder Woman (2017)

Something different in a decade of superheroes

Undoubtedly, the decade of 2010 will become the decade of superheroes. In no way did it start here (the Nolan Batman trilogy began in the 2000s, as did the MCU with Iron Man in 2008), but it became an expanded universe, a film event in the last 10 years. The first success of the Avengers in 2012, and the ticket offices have not looked back since.

Choosing favorites among the standard superhero rate feels impossible. Your preferences for Memorable Spider-Man (Into the Spider-Verse), Iron-Man (Iron Man 2), Captain America (Winter Soldier) or other regulatory superhero movies (Ragnarok, very slightly over the original Deadpool?) Can you just It depends on the hero with which your children's loyalties align. The true releases of the superteam event marked something slightly different and spectacular (Avengers: End Game over the original Guardians for a hair). But the crusades with capes will remember a decade or two from now, all removed from the family formula to some extent.

Black Panther showed that not only had the audience's appetite for a big-budget black superhero movie, but there was an appetite for one that dealt with modern social challenges such as isolationism, oppression and technological disparity. Logan took a familiar hero to moviegoers and turned the tropes of a superhero movie into a western that comments on universal themes such as aging and the human condition in the process. And although Wonder Woman may be the most direct superhero of the three, she showed that it was worthwhile to make a comic-book conquest led by women, especially when she took advantage of well-executed period piece elements with a delicious buddy chemistry. For the future of the besieged entertainment arm of DC Comics, Wonder Woman also showed that not everything had to be dark and melancholic to reach an audience (all the fun you have in HBO Watchmen seems to indicate that DC took the hint).

And, well, it's not a traditional superhero movie, but we couldn't make a list of movies of the decade and exclude Mad Max: Fury Road altogether. Like the more traditional crusader films with capes, this is an existing IP with an established hero that is reinvented decades after the original. It begins with a very super villainous and evil plot (our titular hero is being absorbed by blood to heal the War Boys of the bad team; another hero has to help a group of women known as the Five Wives to escape forced procreations) . The film also offers extremely satisfying pieces and actions, in addition to some revelations that change the way we previously understood our main character. Finally, perhaps more like the previous trio, this new Mad Max movie took a decidedly different approach to its familiar post-apocalyptic world. Max Rockatansky may be back (invigorated by Tom Hardy), but the star of the show is Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), the post-apocalyptic sci-fi hero that fans deserve.

