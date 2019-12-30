Arnold calls for national reserve league before Olympic qualifiers

Loading...

Melbourne City, with four players, goalkeeper Tom Glover, Denis Genreau, Connor Metcalfe and winger Ramy Najjarine, will be the club most affected by the calls. Glover has just established himself as the best goalkeeper in City, having started the last three games, while Metcalfe and, to a lesser extent, Genreau, are regulars in the midfield.

"We've been on the phone for a long time [on Arzani]," said Arnold.

"Daniel hasn't kicked a ball since October, his injury is quite slow.

"I spoke to him a week ago … Daniel just feels that his body is not ready for this tournament. He feels like he is stepping back every three or four days and playing a match in a tournament situation that he is not ready for.

"We are still in conversation with Harry and Fleetwood Town and Stoke City but it doesn't sound great.

"He is the one you would have liked there, but at the end of the day, we have some depth. We have quality boys, who were together for three camps in September, October and November, who played nine games together and know each other much better. "

Australian football is currently sort of on hold with concerns about the A-League crowd, broadcast ratings and a final deal between the FFA downsizing and the owners of A-League clubs on the future management of the league, which the clubs will support for the time being. to be ratified.

Arnold thinks local football would gain a lot if Australia could qualify for Tokyo 2020 after 12 years of absence from the Olympic football scene.

He is also confident that a successful qualification will bring the Socceroos seniors for several seasons, with up to half a dozen regular players on the national team.

"This is something that would be a huge feat," said Arnold.

"The research I have done and presented to the board and owners of League A shows that since 1992, when the Olympic Games became a competition for under-23s, in particular with the Socceroos , his six or seven best Socceroos were produced.

"Mark Bresciano, Vince Grella and Jason Culina only played for the Socceroos after being Olympians. This is the next step in the journey for these kids to become Socceroos.

"This is another reason why I took the job [of training the Olyroos, as well as the Socceroos] to reach them mentally. I really believe that by the end of 2020, there will be five children from this group who will be part of the Socceroos team, so this is very important. "

Arnold left Australia on Monday to travel to Thailand with the team before a friendly match against South Korea on Friday. The first match, against Iraq, will take place next Wednesday.

He again took the opportunity to advocate for new opportunities for young Australian players to get playing time in a national reserve league.

"I have seen great performances by young Australians, sometimes when the clubs face young Australians, they win the foreigners," he said.

"These are not [only] young boys playing in A-League. They play in A-League if they are good enough, if they don't give them another place to play .

"For me, what should happen as quickly as possible to start a new wave of these junior players in Australia, to help them realize their dreams and give them a trip in life, is a reserve level competition."

"It has to happen as soon as possible because there are still too many in the stands in costume, watching the matches, and a national youth competition with only nine games is not enough."

