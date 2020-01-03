Army Reserve Commander killed in plane crash on New Year's Eve

Loading...

A pilot who was killed when a small single-engine plane crashed on takeoff from a Johnson County airport on New Year's Eve was, according to officials, a DEA special agent and the commander of the U.S. Army Reserve 354th Civil Affairs Brigade.

Col. Jonathan J. Vannatta, 48, of Maumelle, Arkansas, and his passenger Darcy L. Matthews, 43, of Belton, Texas, died shortly after 4 p.m. in the fiery crash. The plane had just taken off from Johnson County Executive Airport at 151st Street and Pflumm Road.

The 352nd Civil Command posted the news of her death on his Facebook page on Wednesday night, noting that Vannatta had taken command of the brigade during a ceremony in White Plains Maryland on August 4.

"Colonel Vannatta is sorely missed and remembers fondly," said Brig. General Jeffrey Farris, commander of the 352nd Civil Command, in the post. "Our deepest sympathy goes to his family right now."

Vannatta was also a special agent at the US Drug Enforcement Administration's LIttle Rock in Arkansas, said special agent Debbie Webber, a spokeswoman for the DEA's New Orleans Division.

The crash occurred in Vannatta's personal time and did not include a DEA mission or an airplane, she said. Vannatta has been with the DEA since 2000.

"He was an excellent agent and a friend and mentor to other agents, so he will be missed a lot," said Webber.

Matthews, who wasn't with the DEA, was said to be his girlfriend, Webber said.

Vannatta was listed as a co-owner of the aircraft, according to the FAA aircraft register.

It was unknown what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has undertaken the investigation. A preliminary report is expected to be available in about two weeks, and the final report will be completed in 18 to 24 months.

