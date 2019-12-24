Army identifies decorated Green Beret killed in Afghanistan

Loading...

An experienced NCO in the army was killed on Monday during his eighth mission in Afghanistan, the service said.

Sgt. 33-year-old first-class Michael James Goble was killed in an attack for which the Taliban in Afghanistan's Kunduz province in the north claimed recognition. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Goble from Westwood Township, New Jersey, joined the army in 2004 and earned his Green Beret in 2007. His numerous missions included missions in Argentina, Guatemala, Colombia and South Korea, as well as two previous missions, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

His training and skills include the Special Forces Sniper course, the Basic and Advanced Military Freefall course, the Military Freefall Advanced Tactical Insertion course, the Joint Armorer course, the Survive, Evade, Resist and Escape course, the Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant course and the Special Operations Force Surveillance Operator development of war networks, advanced special operations techniques – Level III course, advanced city combat course for special forces and special course for war operation design, officials said.

Goble received the Bronze Star (3 successive awards) and the Army Commendation Medal with the combat device "V".

"Sgt. 1st Class Goble was more than just a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, he was a brother of ours and a loved family member of the community in northwest Florida." Col. John W. Sannes, 7th commander of the SFG (A), said in a statement. "We will honor our brother's victim and provide his family with the best possible care. We ask that you leave his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers."

Defense officials say the attack that killed Goble is still under investigation.

A Taliban spokesman announced the death of a US soldier on Monday. He was killed by a street bomb stored by insurgents.

Goble is the 20th U.S. member to have died in Afghanistan this year, underscoring the deadliest year of the conflict since the conventional end of conventional warfare in 2014.

