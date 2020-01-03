Ariel Atom should have won this against the Dodge Challenger Demon

Loading...

The Ariel Atom 3RS from 2019 is one of the most job-oriented production cars + sales today, but, as this video shows, it is not as at home on a drag lane as on a race track.

Popular to see how the Atom would compare to one of the most accelerating production vehicles in the industry, Road Test TV set it against a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for a quarter mile race.

If you look at the statistics, you might think that the two would be fairly similar. Thanks to the modified 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine from Honda, the Atom is pumping a torque of 425 hp and a torque of 494 Nm. Those are some serious numbers, especially when you consider that the Atom only weighs 6550 kg.

For comparison: the Dodge Demon has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with 840 hp when using 100-octane racing fuel. However, it weighs 1,927 kg (4,250 lbs), which means that the Atom has a much better power-to-weight ratio.

Unfortunately, the Atom driver blew the start in this drag race, giving the Demon a serious advantage of the line. By the time both cars & # 39; s passed the quarter mile, the Atom had driven a time of 12.05 seconds with 114 mph (183 km / h) while the Demon came home in 9.96 seconds with 143 mph (230 km / h).

