Ariana Grande released her live album & # 39; K Bye For Now (SWT Live) & # 39; released

Ariana Grande has spiced up a live album in the past few days, and she's been pretty transparent about how it is put together and released. Well, a few months after she first mentioned the live album, she released it now that K Bye For Now (SWT Live) is coming out. The 32-track album has a duration of around 90 minutes and contains performances by Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Childish Gambino.

Before Grande released the album, he called it "a little something to thank you for everything and make it easier to say goodbye to this chapter."

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

She offered an update to the album earlier this month and wrote on Twitter: “love u hello! I have prepared these vocals for the live album / I listen to first pass mixes and I am so excited. The vocals produce everything themselves, Johnny produced all band parts! "She also suggested that her 2020 would not be as full as her 2019 and wrote:" I'll just chill a lot more next year, that's all. "

As Grande has already mentioned, the appearances on the album stem from the first stage of Grandes' North America tour and her European tour. This means that although this would be seasonally appropriate, the album does not include any of Grande's recent performances with songs from her Christmas & Chill EP.

Listen to K Bye For Now (SWT Live) below.

K Bye For Now (SWT Live) is available now from Republic Records. Get it here.

