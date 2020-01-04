Argentina emerges unscathed after Diego Schwartzman failed in a 47-degree streak

Loading...

"Being the first game in this weather – it was 45 degrees inside the field – it was difficult to play," said Schwartzman. "It was difficult to play every point. But I think he deserved to win.

"He played a lot better than me and did better things on the pitch. That's why he got the result."

Schwartzman would not be convinced that the heat policy should have been adopted, simply saying that he had trouble collecting consecutive points after the first set.

"It was difficult for me to continue doing good things after the first set and a half," said world number 14.

Schwartzman struggled after the first set.Credit:AAP

"I was not serving very well and I was defending all the time. This part of the game with that time – it's hard to win each point. Each point was really difficult for me in the end."

Schwartzman also saw red for other reasons.

The Argentinean perched ice packs on his head at the change of course to try to cool down, but he had steam escaping from his ears when a call was made controversial video hit him at the worst time.

Hurkacz used the new video review to challenge the chair umpire's decision to replay a canceled call, in the hopes that Schwartzman had already touched the ball when the end-line judge called the ball. After examining the strip, the chair umpire gave Hurkacz a pivot point while leading 4-2, 30-15 in what would be his penultimate service game.

"No, no, no, it was before, everyone could see it," argued Schwartzman.

After further explanation, Schwartzman turned his back on him and went on: "For you, always, it's weird."

After the match, he also revealed that the field iPads that had been used by players and captains to analyze runaway games were not working.

"I was trying every change to see where it served, but it didn't work," he said. "I was trying to call the officials to try to make a difference, but it didn't work."

As Schwartzman withered in the heat, Hurkacz kept his cool for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory, sending the tie to a decisive double. But Hurkacz couldn't imitate Grigor Dimitrov's effort and save his victory in singles with a miraculous double performance, while Argentina won a 2-1 tie with a 6- win 2, 6-4.

