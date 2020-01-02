Aren't you "alarmed" by the news from North Korea?

Loading...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Tuesday evening that the U.S. embassy in Baghdad is "safe" following an attack earlier today by a militia supported by Iran which raised fears of another Benghazi. Or as President Trump called him on Twitter, "The anti-Benghazi!"

"The embassy is under surveillance. That's for sure, "said Pompeo to Major Garrett, who replaced Norah O & # 39; Donnell during the New Years Edition of CBS Evening News." The steps we have taken today "Under the leadership of President Trump, our team worked together to quickly, decisively and prudently take the appropriate responses to keep our American people safe."

The president is said to have visited his golf course in Florida when news of the attack reached him.

Pompeo, who was among the fiercest critics during the Obama administration's management of a 2012 attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya, appeared to play down the gravity of the attack. The Baghdad incident saying that the United States "never considered" evacuating the facility and rejecting the idea that it was "caught off guard", adding: "We have known for a long time that there was this risk."

At the same time, he called the attack "state-sponsored terror" and "Iranian-backed terrorism" as opposed to a protests that got out of hand.

Turning to the other big international news of the day, Garrett – a former Fox News reporter – asked Pompeo: "Have you ever been more concerned about the future of US-Korean relations than you would are you currently? "

"I was more worried before this administration took office," replied Pompeo. “We were in a place where it was very likely that we would have found ourselves in a war with the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea. President Trump has taken an approach where we have tried to develop a diplomatic path. We hope that the North Koreans will reconsider, that they will continue on this path. "

Despite Trump's efforts, Kim Jong Un announced Wednesday that his country will soon unveil a "new strategic weapon" and that it will end its moratorium on nuclear and ballistic missile testing. "These two announcements don't alarm you?" Asked Garrett.

"I am concerned about a lot of things every day, Major," said Pompeo, stumbling as he seemed to suggest that he had just received the news of the North Korea announcement on the way to the interview. Finally, he admitted, "If President Kim has gone back on the commitments he made to President Trump, it is deeply disappointing."

"We have respected our commitments," he added. "We continue to hope that he will live up to his own."

