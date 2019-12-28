Are the Raiders joining the 49ers in the playoffs? Seriously? – The reporter

Loading...

In short, it has been another season above average making selections in the NFL, at least until the delivery of this last week. Happy here year (I'm pretty sure that's what my Peloton teacher said in her training here and now):

49ers 27, Seahawks 20: The ninth time is a charm for the Niners, who break their streak of eight consecutive losses in Seattle, secure first place in the NFC and celebrate their 20th NFC West title. Line: 49ers -3 1/2

Raiders 29, Broncos 28: Playoffs? It's a joke? Playoffs? A Vegas-like parlay charges for the Raiders bound for Las Vegas. They advance thanks to their victory, the victory of the Colts and the defeats of the Steelers, the Titans and my total common sense. Line: Raiders +3

Santos 31, Panthers 24: While the Saints are chasing a wild card, Christian McCaffrey, star of the Panthers, needs 218 yards to beat Chris Johnson's record in the NFL for scrimmage yards (2,509 yards). Line: Panthers +13

Accounts 24, Jets 21: The No. 5-seed Bills enter the playoffs with 11 wins. Josh Allen is compensating all those other Bills quarterbacks born in California (see: Rob Johnson, J.P. Losman, Trent Edwards). Line: invoices -1

Brown 28, Bengals 20: Will this mark the end of Odell Beckham's Browns tenure, and will mark the end of the Bengals' bad football until Joe Burrow arrives with the first draft pick? Line: Brown -3

Packers 23, Lions 16: Freshman Matt LaFleurmbardi gets the 13th victory, a wild card goodbye and a divisional round date at home. Line: Lions +12 1/2

Bosses 24, Chargers 23: Tempted to send Philip Rivers with an annoying note? He won't be back in 2020, maybe not with the Chargers. Line: +9 chargers

Vikings 28, Bears 24: It is true that the Vikings are locked up as the number 6 seed, but they need this recovery victory after losing the NFC North to the Packers. Line: Vikings +3

Patriots 27, Dolphins 12: The Pats made a joker goodbye easier to imagine than Tom Brady playing for the Dolphins next year (as was recently rumored). Line: dolphins +16

Falcons 33, Bucs 29: The Atlanta coaching staff is safe, unless Jameis Winston hits them with a wandering pass on the sidelines while overshadowing the 5,000-yard mark in a crazy contract year. Line: Falcons +2

Texans 26, Titans 25: Houston keeps the No. 4 seed and an appointment at home next weekend with Buffalo Williams. Line: Texans +6

Crows 23, Steelers 21: With its headlines safely hidden with the number 1 seed, the Baltimore junior college team eliminates the Steelers. Line: Crows +2

Eagles 24, Giants 23: The Eagles arrive in the playoffs in a four-game game against the NFC East players. (Bonus forecast: they will fall in the wild card round next week for the Seahawks). Line: Giants +4

Cowboys 28, Washington 20: Jason Garrett's 9-and-a-half-year stay ends with two playoff wins and an 85-67 record in the regular season. A more attractive job, the Cowboys & # 39; or the New York Giants & # 39 ;, or Carolina, Washington, Jacksonville, Cleveland or Los Angeles Chargers, who have no victories in the AFC West? Line: Washington +11 1/2

Colts 27, Jaguars 20: Is he going 8-8 after Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement? Bravo, Indy, bravo. Line: colts -5

Rams 33, Cardinals 16: The Cardinals have finished last 13 times in 32 years since they moved to the desert from St. Louis. The Rams, well, their Super Bowl hangover is officially made. Line: Rams -5

Last week: 12-4 in a straight line, 10-3-1 against propagation

Usually: 137-102-1 up, 125-111-2 against spread