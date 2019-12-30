Archives reveal details of suspected informants killed by the IRA between 1978 and 1994 – National

Loading...

Rory Finnis was only 21 when he was killed by the Irish Republican Army in 1991. The man from Londonderry, who was accused of informing the Northern Irish government about the activities of the paramilitary group, was shot in the head. His hands were tied behind his back, his eyes taped shut.

Details of his death and many others have been revealed in archives reopened by the Northern Ireland Public Records Office.

The files refer to the period of violence known as "The Troubles", which concerned whether Northern Ireland would become part of the United Kingdom or join Ireland as it is today.

The conflict, which lasted from about 1968 to 1998, claimed the lives of around 3,700 people and was ended by a power-sharing system called the Good Friday Agreement.

It has long been known that suspected agents or whistleblowers were killed frequently by the Provisional IRA, but the newly released documents provide new details about the people killed between 1978 and 1994.

During "The Troubles", the government did not usually confirm whether the casualties were informants.

"In some cases, people killed by the IRA were not informants," the official file says in the archive.

"New IRA" blamed for deadly shots at journalists in Northern Ireland



“In addition, in other cases, suspected informants had to leave Northern Ireland at short notice and start a new life in another location. Knowing that they would never be able to return home without the prospect of torture and murder, they may have had to cut ties with close family members to avoid the risk of their new location being exposed. "

Informative or not, many of the people named in the newly opened archives were deposited near the Irish border after being shot in the head.

The youngest were 20 years old: Michael Kearney was found dead in 1979 and Damien McCrory in 1985.

"The preliminary IRA itself has made it clear that if they believe the organization's agents are agents or informants, they can expect no mercy," said a government draft in the archive.

“This usually means torture, followed by a forced admission and murder. The body is then found in a trench, often many miles from the kidnapping site. "

While the situation in Northern Ireland has improved significantly, Britain's decision to leave the European Union has raised fears that the conflict may reignite.

