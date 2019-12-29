Archaeologists in Mexico discover ruins of the ancient Mayan palace

Loading...

A Mayan palace dating back more than 1,000 years was discovered by archaeologists in Mexico. The ruins were found in the archaeological zone of Kuluba in the Mexican state of Yucatán, about 63 miles west of Cancun, said the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico. It measures approximately 19 feet high, 180 feet long and 49 feet wide, the INAH said. Experts believe that the building was used by priests and government officials during two eras of the Mayan civilization. "This work is the beginning," archaeologist Alfredo Barrera said in a video. "We have barely begun to discover one of the most voluminous structures on the site." Barrera said his team wants to learn more about how the Maya lived in this southeast area of ​​Mexico. Mexican archaeologists do not know much about that aspect of civilization. The INAH said that the architecture, ceramics and mural techniques in the palace appear to be similar to those of Chichen Itza, a Mayan settlement in Yucatan that is believed to date back to the 5th century AD. Chichen Itza is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In addition to the palace, archaeologists discovered a temple, residential buildings and other stone structures, said INAH. The Maya were a Mesoamerican civilization that flourished in Mexico and Central America since 2000 BC. of the Spanish conquerors. Kuluba, the archaeological site where the palace was found, is not yet open to the public awaiting further restoration work.

A Mayan palace dating back more than 1,000 years was discovered by archaeologists in Mexico.

The ruins were found in the archaeological zone of Kuluba in the Mexican state of Yucatán, about 63 miles west of Cancun, said the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico.

The building is approximately 19 feet high, 180 feet long and 49 feet wide, the INAH said.

Experts believe that the building was used by priests and government officials during two times of the Mayan civilization.

"This work is the beginning," archaeologist Alfredo Barrera said in a video. "We are just beginning to discover one of the most voluminous structures on the site."

Barrera said his team wants to learn more about how the Maya lived in this southeast area of ​​Mexico. Mexican archaeologists do not know much about that aspect of civilization.

The INAH said that the architectural, ceramic and mural techniques in the palace appear to be similar to those of Chichen Itza, a Mayan settlement in Yucatan that is believed to date from the 5th century AD. C. Chichen Itza is a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In addition to the palace, archaeologists discovered a temple, residential buildings and other stone structures, said INAH.

The Maya were a Mesoamerican civilization that flourished in Mexico and Central America from the year 2000 BC until the time of the Spanish conquerors.

Kuluba, the archaeological site where the palace was found, is not yet open to the public awaiting further restoration work.

.