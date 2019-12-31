AR on MacBooks was hinted at by the latest Apple audio patent

Loading...

Apple's augmented reality focus has so far been focused on iPhones and iPads, but AR on MacBooks can also be the company's focus. A new patent granted today can be useful for both conventional games and AR applications.

The patent for virtual positioning of audio sources builds on a grant last month …

NordVPN

Apple's previous patent, on a method of virtually positioning people in a room when listening through headphones, focused on a business application – but we noticed at the time that AR seemed to be another obvious use.

Apple has received a patent for AR headphones, so you can hear where people are in a room, even if they are not physically present.

The patent positions increase reality headphones as a business tool, ideal for listening to conference calls, but it is not difficult to propose entertainment-based use for the same technology.

The patent granted today, and spotted by Patently Apple, achieves the same with MacBook speakers.

A virtual acoustic system is a system that gives the user the illusion that sound comes from elsewhere in an indoor or outdoor space than directly from a speaker (for example, a speaker placed in a room, one built into a laptop computer, etc.) ).

The processing of audio signals for virtual acoustics can significantly improve a movie, even a sport, a video game or any other on-screen viewing experience, contributing to the feeling of "being there."

It works by canceling cross-talk, which is a similar technique to noise reduction. At its simplest, Apple uses noise reduction on one side of the MacBook so that the sound appears to come from the other side.

Various known audio processing algorithms performed by digital processors modify one or more recorded, synthesized, mixed or otherwise produced digital audio signals in such a way that a virtual source is positioned according to modeling based on human perception of sound, including the role of ear acoustics, other reflective and absorbent surfaces, distance and source angle and other factors (…)

(For laptop speakers) In some virtual acoustic systems, a cross-talk suppressor is used to produce sounds from multiple speakers in such a way that, for example, a "left" audio signal is mainly heard only on the left ear of the listener and a "right" "Audio signal becomes mainly heard only on the listener's right ear (thanks to sound wave suppression in the air around the listener.) This allows the left and right audio signals to contain spatial signals that allow you to "position" a virtual sound at a desired location between the speakers.

But the patent describes supplementing this with a similar approach to the HomePod, where microphones pick up reflected sound and the speaker output can then be adjusted to the acoustic characteristics of the room. In this case, adjustments are made so that the combination of direct and reflected sound can be used to fool us into thinking that the sound comes from a certain position to one side.

Direct AR applications on a MacBook naturally require a rear view camera, but it is possible that an iPhone can be used as a camera, while audio and video output can be output to a MacBook.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ (/ embed)