APRA actions may not cause too much pain and suffering in Westpac

What is the impact of the latest operational venture capital supplement on Westpac? It was presented as a form of sanction by APRA and was perceived as a fine by some media.

In practice, this is likely to have little or no impact on the bank, just as capital supplements for other banks will have minimal impact.

All major banks hold core capital – Tier 1 core capital (CET1) – comfortably above 10.5% of risk-weighted assets that APRA considers "unquestionably strong" ".

In the case of Westpac, after its recent fundraising of $ 2.7 billion, its CET1 capital ratio is 11.15%. The $ 500 million is equivalent to about 15 or 16 basis points of this ratio.

The increased requirement for operational risk does not remove that $ 500 million from the bank. It just means that Westpac cannot deploy it.

The billion dollars or fine that Westpac is expected to face as a result of AUSTRAC's action for money laundering offenses is more significant. This would represent a real reduction in capital and cash, by spreading the CET1 ratio by 23 real basis points.

Even if the AUSTRAC-related fine were of this magnitude and the additional capital of APRA was considered frozen capital, Westpac would still have an equity capital adequacy ratio a fraction less than 11% – always comfortably greater than the minimum of 10.5% required to be considered unquestionably strong.

The point about APRA's add-ons is not that capital disappears in one way or another, but that it cannot be used.

In the past, when the economy experienced strong growth and there was double-digit growth in credit demand, this could have hurt. This would have limited the banks' ability to lend and would therefore have had an impact on their potential profitability.

Today, with the downturn in the economy and weak demand for credit – whether due to the state of the economy or because the banks' response to the royal commission and the views of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on responsible lending, or a combination of both and the credit crunch that combination seems to have created – Westpac and his peers have anyway no need for additional capital. Their loans and balance sheets are not increasing.

Since they already own the capital and generate very modest returns, this should not have a noticeable effect on profitability.

The threat of banking law has more teeth. APRA has always had the ability to declare that bank managers or their top managers "were not fit and appropriate" to hold positions of responsibility in a bank and its prudential standards confer other enforcement powers.

The BEAR regime, which has created accountability and responsibility not only for institutions and their boards of directors, but also for appointees with specific responsibilities in different areas of banking operations, seems be more threatening and more impactful than the capital increase.

AUSTRAC claiming more than 23 million violations, officials of Westpac's financial crime unit, its risk and compliance function and its senior management and board of directors could all be targeted.

A small problem with BEAR's request to Westpac, however, is that most of the violations would have taken place between January 2011 and September 2018, with only a relative handful after that period.

BEAR was promulgated in February of last year but did not take effect until July 1 of last year. It is not a retrospective.

This means that for most of the transactions covered by the AUTRAC debt claim, there is only a window of about three months where they are exposed to BEAR. (By the way, APRA did not issue guidelines on how it proposed to implement BEAR until October of last year).

The majors are still finalizing the designation of some of their "responsible persons", but even when the officers have been appointed, it is very important to know if a person designated as responsible for BEAR in the last 18 months could be held responsible for infractions. dating back to 2011.

Some, perhaps even most, of the executives who have been responsible for financial or risk and compliance crimes are no longer with the bank. There have also been a number of changes at the board level during this period. Can you hold leaders or administrators accountable for the failures of their predecessors?

APRA has a lot of authority over banks. Its review of Westpac's risk governance will inevitably highlight many failures – the failures discovered by AUSTRAC point this out very clearly – at several levels of the bank, as will the external investigation that Westpac itself commissioned.

Although BEAR may have limited application, APRA can, as discovered by the ABC, force powerful changes within an organization, as it is a matter of A prudential regulator with a lot of discretion and a huge ability to exert moral pressure.

This could force individuals to leave the board and senior management even if BEAR cannot be used to impose financial sanctions on individuals.

Since the CEO, President, and another senior director of Westpac are already gone or are going, and some of the key leaders in risk and compliance and financial crime are relatively new to their roles, this of course implies that they are still there.

Stephen is one of Australia's most respected economic journalists. He was recently co-founder and associate editor of the Business Spectator website and associate editor and senior columnist at The Australian.

