It is a new year, the beginning of a new decade, and many of us decide to make 2020 the year in which we lose that extra weight, complete that project, receive promotion, improve our spiritual life and focus on our relationships. I prefer not to call them resolutions, but goals. I always take the week between Christmas and New Year to find out what happened last year, what I want to change the next year, what I want to do more about, and how I want it to be different. Although our devices can hinder our goals (waste of time), they can also be a way to stay on track. I always have the maxim & # 39; what is measured, is managed & # 39; appreciated and our Apple devices can help with measurement. Here are some apps for a new you in 2020.

I signed up for Goodreads at this time last year, when I decided that I wanted to make reading a part of my normal daily routine. I set myself a goal of thirty books and finally read more than twice that amount. It's an easy way to mark books as read, leave reviews, find new books, see what your friends are reading and more. If you want to be a more systematic reader by 2020, Goodreads is a great app to start with on your home screen.

Goodreads is free in the App Store.

On the same reading idea, Blinkest is another app that you should consider. With Blinkest you can read the highlights of more than 3000 non-fiction books in fifteen minutes. Each book contains audio and text that you can easily switch back and forth. If you have a busy schedule with a long journey, Blinkest may be a way to get the highest points of the latest non-fiction book without having to read every page.

Blinkest is a free download in the App Store with a premium subscription after the free trial period.

Tracking food intake is a time-consuming process. If you eat a lot of processed food (which is not good), you can usually scan the barcodes of the items. Otherwise it is a tedious process. Calorie makes it easy to keep track of calories, easily add food, monitor progress and more.

If losing that extra weight is on your target list before 2020, Calory is a great app to check your daily food intake. It has just been updated with some great new features.

Calory is a free download in the App Store with a premium subscription upgrade for additional functions.

If one of your goals in 2020 is to write more things down, to take the time to document something great that happened that day, or to travel more, I want to draw your attention to the first day. Day one is the best journal app I have used on iOS or macOS. Day one makes it easy to add photos, text and audio to a new journal entry. One of my favorite features is how it will back up listings based on the EXIF ​​data of the photo.

Day One is a free download in the App Store with a premium subscription update for additional functions.

If you do not use an Apple Watch (and the built-in workout app), I will recommend Strava as a fantastic running and cycling tracking application. It is easy to use and contains great social functions. I ran my first marathon with it in 2019. Their customer support is also fantastic. I accidentally deleted my marathon after the race and they were able to repair it at the end. If you get fit in 2020 on your target list and you don't have an Apple Watch (or even if you do), check out Strava.

Strava is a free download in the App Store with a premium upgrade option.

If you use an Apple Watch to track runs, you might want to view Tempo as a nice add-on for your Apple Watch. Tempo adds beautiful visualizations to workouts that are tracked with the built-in Workout app. Recent updates include better support for multi-workout training days, dark mode, etc. If you are training for a race in 2020, Tempo may be the app to help you reach your goals.

Tempo is a free download in the App Store and is a premium subscription upgrade.

If paperlessness is on your target list for 2020, you want to view Scanbot. It is my favorite scanner for the iPhone. I love it when I travel for work because I can quickly scan coupons and automatically upload them to iCloud Drive so that I can process them later. Although the iPhone Notes app offers a free scanning solution, Scanbot is worth the upgrade if you want to digitize many documents.

Scanbot is a free download in the App Store with in-app upgrades for premium functions.

If sleeping better is on your 2020 target list (for me), you might want to view Dark Noise. I particularly like this app while traveling to play white noise to drown out other cars, turn on the air conditioner, etc. It contains thirty sound options and is highly integrated with iOS. You can start noise with a Siri shortcut (which also extends to HomePod). Unlike many apps in this category, there are no ads and it is beautifully designed.

Dark Noise is $ 3.99 in the App Store.

By continuing to improve your sleep, the Apple Watch can also help you understand how you sleep. Sleep ++ can automatically track your sleep every night to understand how restful (or restless) it was. There is also a manual mode if you want to tune more functions, such as when the app thinks you are sleeping. After you wake up, you can view your data and even save it in the Health app.

Sleep ++ is a free download in the App Store with a small in-app purchase to remove advertisements.

What are your goals for 2020? My goals are to lose some weight, to sleep more and to be more deliberate with my children. Do you use apps to help you reach your goals? I like to hear it in the responses.

