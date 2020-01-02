Apple's plan change: iPhones and iPads will use Imagination chip designs after all

Loading...

Apple has simplified its entire iPad line to replace its laptop

Jason Cipriani of ZDNet tells Karen Roby that the iPad base model is more capable than ever thanks to a recent update. Read more: https://zd.net/2NdaomS

Two years after Apple left Imagination, the UK chip designer that drives iPhones and iPads, the Cupertino giant has changed its mind.

The two companies have announced that there is a new agreement on the table, although the exact terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

In a brief statement, Imagination said the "multi-year and multi-use license agreement" that began in 2014 and ended the iPhone manufacturer in 2017, will be replaced by "an agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of the intellectual property of Imagination in exchange for licensing rights. "

Apple will pay to access Imagination's intellectual property, rather than relying on chips produced by the Hertfordshire-based provider. Under the previous agreement, Imagination effectively provided the graphics processing units (GPUs) that powered Apple hardware.

Although GPUs are a key component in producing high-quality images, Apple announced in 2017 that it would develop its own internal chips, based on a separate and independent graphic design.

The decision, the company said, was driven by an effort to control its own products and reduce its dependence on third parties.

For Imagination, which considered Apple as its main client, the news caused the shares to fall by up to 70% to a minimum of seven and a half years, and the valuation of the business fell to £ 250m from £ 750m ($ 329m from $ 987m ) before the announcement.

Soon after, the UK company initiated a dispute resolution procedure with the US giant, on the grounds that Apple had not provided any evidence that it could produce its own GPUs without infringing the "patents, intellectual property and confidential information of Imagination. "

"The imagination believes that it would be extremely difficult to design a new GPU architecture from the basics without infringing its intellectual property rights," the company said at the time.

The new agreement seems to resolve the dispute, while continuing to take advantage of Apple's strategy to bring more hardware production internally. Recently, the company announced that it will pay $ 1 billion to acquire most of the Intel 5G modem division for smartphones.

Under the terms of that agreement, approximately 2,200 engineers will move from Intel to Apple, which will also acquire a range of patents related to wireless technologies, cellular standards and modems.

Intel currently provides modems for iPhone, which allow Apple products to connect to networks operated by operators such as Verizon and AT&T.

The agreement with Intel, which will close in the fourth quarter of 2019, will give Apple greater control over its supply chain. It also seems to confirm even more that Apple is working to make sure that what happens in Apple products has been created in Apple.