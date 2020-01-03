Apple wins Christmas: iPhone claims top 9 spots for activating mobile devices in the US.

Loading...

In a Flurry Analytics report, Apple was the winner of the Christmas gift season with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and a healthy mix of older models that contributed to the company's dominance over every other manufacturer, at least in the United States.

According to the report, Apple iPhones and iPads represented around 43% of all mobile device activations in the US for the Christmas Day to New Year's Eve period.

Despite not being in the top 10, Samsung was actually the second most successful manufacturer for the total vacation period in the US, with a diverse share of cheaper handsets that make up the majority of activations.

Only on Christmas Day does the report state that Apple iPhone models took the top nine for activations. That means that many iPhones were under the Christmas tree ready to be unpacked.

This week the entry level Apple flagship, the iPhone 11, was not surprisingly the most popular phone with 6.2% of the total pie. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max represented a share of 5.27%.

The other places in the list show a long tail of older iPhones that are used with iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and even the iPhone 6 Plus that makes the list.

This report only applies to telephones and tablets. All signs indicate that the demand for vacations for AirPods and Apple Watch is also strong. Apple reports official quarterly results on January 28. Although the company no longer publishes sales figures per unit, we will see how well Apple's holiday revenue has impacted financial results.

