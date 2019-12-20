Apple Store employees receive free Apple Music, TV + and Arcade

Loading...

Apple wants to give its retail employees an extra benefit for the new year. The company will give away Apple Music, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade to employees for free from January.

Apple stores currently offer large advertising campaigns for Apple Arcade, including pre-loading Arcade titles on demo iPads and Macs, but the company is more reluctant to place stores for TV + so far.

The freebie will help Apple sales staff find out more about Apple's range of services and make it easier for them to explain Apple's offer to customers. Apple has occasionally rolled out this tactic in the past, such as discounting Apple Watch purchases in 2015.

As we understand it, employees are only eligible for free Apple Music, TV + and Arcade for themselves. If they want to use Family Sharing, they have to pay just like everyone else to take their family for the ride.

We are not 100% sure whether this deal will be offered to every Apple Store employee or whether it will be limited to sales positions only.

