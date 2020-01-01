Apple restores imagination GPU chip agreement after public dispute and poaching of employees

Loading...

New year, new Apple … and an agreement with the former GPU chip supplier Imagination Technologies. That is according to a brief announcement from the British chip maker.

The development comes after months of public disputes between the two companies, with Imagination employees being poached by Apple and Imagination being sold to new owners.

The timeline

Apple warned Imagination in 2017 that within two years it would no longer rely on its graphics processing units used in iPhones and iPads. Apple delivered the first modified GPU later in 2018 as part of its A11 chip in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Apple's payments to imagination declined dramatically after the shift. The arrangement for the end of the two companies was also the source of much public drama.

Imagination later filed a formal complaint against Apple about the termination of the deal, and accused Apple of its performance in an annual report. Apple described the characteristics of Imagination as misleading when hiring Imagination employees to work for the Apple GPU team in the same community.

The imagination had to offer itself for sale after losing Apple's business. Canyon Bridge, a Silicon Valley-based company reportedly funded by the Chinese authorities, later purchased Imagination.

The move was not without concern about public safety and trust.

New agreement

So what has changed? Good question. What we know so far comes from an announcement from Imagination Technologies:

Imagination Technologies ("Imagination") announces that it has replaced the multi-year multi-year license agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6, 2014, with a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of intellectual property Imagination in exchange for licensing fees.

That is all we know so far without an accompanying announcement from Apple.

An indication of what may have changed is the newly announced IMG A-series GPU from Imagination that claims to be the fastest GPU IP to date. Imagination has said that the first Systems-on-Chips with its IMG A-series GPU & # 39; s will come on the market this year.

Could this mean that Apple will again rely on imagination GPUs or opt for licensed chips in categories other than the iPhone – such as the long-acclaimed augmented reality headset.

