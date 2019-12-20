Apple offers an Apple Music subscription for free for six months: here's how you can get it

Loading...

Apple Music already offers a free three-month subscription for new users, but now Apple has announced an interesting Christmas deal. From today until the end of 2019 you can subscribe to Apple Music without paying anything for the first six months.

First noticed by Macworld UK, the campaign comes through the Shazam app, which is also owned by Apple. Shazam is a famous app used to identify songs that play everywhere, and now users have access to a great offer for Apple's subscription service.

Fortunately, if you have not yet installed Shazam on your iPhone or iPad, there is still time to download it to get the offer. It is available for free in the App Store. Although the app is available worldwide, the deal is only valid in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

If you meet the requirements, follow these steps to get the offer:

Open the Shazam app on your iPhone or iPad. If you have never used the app, you may first have to identify a number by tapping the Shazam icon. Then tap the "Library" button or swipe from left to right.

Select a song from the "Recent shazams" list, and then tap the "Open in Apple Music" button. You will be asked for a free six-month subscription. Tap "Try it for free" to be redirected to the Music app.

A promotional code is automatically generated and redeemed in your account so that you can use Apple Music without paying anything for six months.

The good news is that users who are already subscribed to Apple Music can also get a similar offer. If you cancel your current subscription, you can subscribe again through Shazam and you will get another three months free.

The easiest way to cancel it is directly via the Music app on your iPhone or iPad:

Open the music app Select the "For You" menu Tap your profile photo in the top right corner Tap "Manage subscription" Tap "Cancel subscription" at the bottom Tap "Confirm"

After you cancel your subscription, open the Shazam app again and tap "Library". Then tap the Settings icon. Search for "Disconnect Apple Music" and confirm it. All you have to do now is follow the same steps as above, so that you can get another three months free.

Tell us in the comments below if you get the Apple Music offer.

