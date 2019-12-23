Apple offers a daily surprise in the App Store from December 24 to 29

Loading...

After the announcement of the Apple Music Christmas deal, it seems that Apple has decided to offer more gifts to its users. From December 24 to 29, the company has a daily surprise in the App Store. Although more details are unknown, these gifts are likely to be some paid apps and games.

Have you seen the goodies of today? Look for the unopened gifts on the & # 39; Today, Games & Apps & # 39; tabs. from the ‌App Store.

From December 24-29 you will find a new surprise every day in the App Store. Come back every day to discover which treat we are waiting for you!

The campaign has already appeared on today's App Store tab for some users in Australia and other Asian countries, but the surprise is not yet available.

It looks like the "12 Days of Christmas" promotion, where Apple offered free apps, songs and books during the 12 days before Christmas. The campaign was canceled in 2014.

We still do not know if the daily surprise offer will be available worldwide, but that is very likely.

Has the new App Store promotion already appeared to you? Let us know in the comments below.

