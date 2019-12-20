Apple, Google and Amazon join forces on smart home devices

Loading...

Amazon and Google already have relatively open systems, which have enabled tens of thousands of third-party devices to connect to their smart speakers. Apple only supports a few hundred via its HomeKit standard. According to MarketWatch, the global smart home market is expected to reach $ 174.2 billion ($ 254.2 billion) by 2025, up from $ 55.7 billion in 2016.

Apple said the project hinges on "a common belief that smart home devices must be safe, reliable and transparent to use".

But this decision could also raise questions of confidentiality and security. For years, Amazon and Google have collected data every time someone uses a smart speaker to turn on a light or lock a door, and have also asked gadget makers like Logitech to provide data. 39; use. Gathering more devices in one home opens up the prospect of sharing personal data with more businesses, some of which may have more lax security or privacy standards. Google reduced the number of companies that its Nest devices connect to earlier this year due to privacy concerns.

After falling behind Amazon and Google, Apple is restarting its smart home efforts, developing new software and devices from a new team, said Bloomberg earlier this year.