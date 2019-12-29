Apple calls the feature & # 39; Slofie & # 39; of iPhone 11 in the new collection of video & # 39; s

Loading...

Apple continues to push its slo-mo selfie function on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple has shared four new videos & # 39; s this weekend promoting the & # 39; Slofie & # 39; feature in different usage scenes.

Each of the new videos shows the "Slofie" feature in different environments, including a slofie group, in the rain, and more. Apple says that with a "Slofie" you can turn any selfie into an epic dance video with slo-mo on the camera on the front of the iPhone 11 ".

Apple coined the term & # 39; Slofie & # 39; as a way to describe the slo-motion selfie feature of the latest iPhone models. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are the first iPhones to support slow-motion video recording with the front camera at 120 frames per second.

The term & # 39; Slofie & # 39; is actually nowhere to be found in iOS – but is rather the marketing term that Apple uses for the feature. Apple mentioned the term on stage when it announced the iPhone 11, but making slo-mo videos in the Camera app, whether it's with the front or rear camera, is simply slo called mo.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpOZ9oxNwMY [/ embed]

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r6XE7ODVDg [/ embed]

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EE68bvpaIM [/ embed]

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEc3aGjN228 [/ embed]

