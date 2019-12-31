Apple and Microsoft rose in 2019, accounting for 15% of the total stock market profit

Loading...

Apple & # 39; s 2019 had a rocky start when it was forced to issue a rare revision of its profit forecast for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. Since then, however, AAPL shares have outperformed the rest of the market, with CNBC reporting that Apple Microsoft accounted for nearly 15% of the S&P 500 progress in 2019.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

From Monday, AAPL has increased by 85% in 2019, while Microsoft has increased by 55%. In total, Apple is responsible for 8.2% of total market profits in 2019, followed by Microsoft with 6.6%. For the sake of comparison, Facebook makes the next largest contribution to the market return in 2019 by slightly less than 3%. In total, the growth of Apple and Microsoft is "greater than the next 8 largest contributors combined".

Another thing to keep in mind is that the success of Apple and Microsoft comes in an already strong year for the S&P 500. Depending on today's earnings, the S&P 500 could have its best year since 1997, CNBC reports:

The profit of the S&P 500 in 2019 is the best since 2013 and could be even more historic if the shares continue to win on Tuesday. The benchmark is one percentage point away from its best year since 1997.

With their 2019 increase, both Microsoft and Apple have around $ 1 trillion market capitalization valuations. Apple performed that performance for the first time in August 2018, but it bounced back and forth until this year. As we reported last week, the performance of AAPL in 2019 is the best since 2009.

What about 2020? Analysts seem to have reached a consensus that the release of a 5G iPhone will stimulate a strong upgrade season. Apple's wearables activities, powered by Apple Watch and AirPods, are also expected to continue to grow. Apple is expected to introduce a new, inexpensive iPhone model in early 2020, followed by the iPhone 12 line-up in the fall.

Apple has not yet planned its Q1 2020 earnings release, which will cover the Christmas shopping season, but we expect this to happen by the end of January or early February.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx1_C5J1byA [/ embed]