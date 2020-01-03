Apple and GPU-maker Imagination make nice in new licensing deal

Loading...

Apple analyzes the A12X CPU and GPU of the iPad Pro on stage at its October 30, 2018 event.

Valentina Palladino

Imagination Technologies, which used to provide graphics processors for Apple's mobile devices, has signed a new license agreement with Apple that occurs after two years of confusion between companies. Imagination shared the news in a brief press release on its website:

Imagination Technologies ("Imagination") announces that it has replaced the multi-year and multi-purpose license agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6, 2014, with a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to one more range Wide intellectual property of Imagination in exchange for license fees.

Founded in 1985, Imagination Technologies, based in the United Kingdom (formerly called VideoLogic), has produced silicon and software for home theater decoders, the Sega Dreamcast game console, arcade game cabinets and many other devices, including GPU for Apple iPhones until Apple began designing its own video chips in recent years.

For much of the 2010s, Imagination relied heavily on Apple's revenue, and its fortune was linked to the decline in iPhone sales. According to reports, Apple hired engineers and other employees away from Imagination, and finally the company notified Imagination in 2017 of its intention to terminate its license agreements within two years, in favor of making its own chips.

This led to a dramatic drop in the value of Imagination shares, and Imagination opened a dispute with Apple claiming that the tech giant could not legally manufacture the chips it was making without the license agreement. Finally, Imagination was acquired by private equity firm Canyon Bridge in a fire sale.

Imagination has been working on ray tracing, a highly praised graphic technology currently offered in high-end desktop gaming GPUs. The company's announcement this week does not specify what Apple is looking to take advantage of with this license agreement, but ray tracing in future GPUs seems a reasonable assumption. Until now, ray tracing has been marketed primarily along with games, but it could also be very effective when used in augmented reality applications, a recent approach to Apple's resources.