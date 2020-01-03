Apple & # 39; s $ 5 4K film sales brings various genres back to all-time low prices

Apple is rolling in the weekend with a new film sale, this time focused on $ 5 4K titles for always low prices. You usually pay $ 10 for many of these listings, while some go for $ 20. Each of these will become a permanent part of your library. Go to all our top choices below.
4K movies on sale for $ 5 (Reg. $ 10 +):
- Darkest hour
- do not forgive
- Moonlight
- The hangover
- The Disaster Artist
- Room
- Julie & Julia
- La La Land
Ad Astra also receives his first discount $ 9.99 from the normal $ 20 price tag. This is a low point and the only price drop we've seen so far.
Other notable deals of $ 5 include:
- Lost in translation
- American beauty
- Aviator
- Lady Bird
- The Truman Show
- Man on the moon
- To kill a Mockingbird
- The longest meter
- Babel
- Chicago
- Dream women
In case you missed it Tuesday, the end of the decade is Apple $ 30 film bundle sales include 10 films at reduced prices. This is a great way to load up your library with recent hits and old classics at the start of the year.
