Apple & # 39; s $ 5 4K film sales brings various genres back to all-time low prices

Loading...

Apple is rolling in the weekend with a new film sale, this time focused on $ 5 4K titles for always low prices. You usually pay $ 10 for many of these listings, while some go for $ 20. Each of these will become a permanent part of your library. Go to all our top choices below.

4K movies on sale for $ 5 (Reg. $ 10 +):

Darkest hour

do not forgive

Moonlight

The hangover

The Disaster Artist

Room

Julie & Julia

La La Land

Ad Astra also receives his first discount $ 9.99 from the normal $ 20 price tag. This is a low point and the only price drop we've seen so far.

Other notable deals of $ 5 include:

Lost in translation

American beauty

Aviator

Lady Bird

The Truman Show

Man on the moon

To kill a Mockingbird

The longest meter

Babel

Chicago

Dream women

In case you missed it Tuesday, the end of the decade is Apple $ 30 film bundle sales include 10 films at reduced prices. This is a great way to load up your library with recent hits and old classics at the start of the year.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews, and more!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_TNvPrix2M (/ embed)