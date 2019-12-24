Apollo Flight Controller 101: Every console explained

Loading...

To update: It is the winter break this week for many companies, including Ars. So while the staff is enjoying some downtime (either with the family or their favorite video games), we thought we would resurface something relevant to perhaps our favorite vacation story. In 1968, the Apollo 8 crew rose to the skies at Christmas. They paved the way for humanity's final achievement the following summer, brought the first officially approved vacation spirit into space, and took a picture that continues to capture our imagination decades later. Since NASA and its partners restored the famous Mission Control behind that mission earlier this year, we thought we would resurrect our guide to each console in the famous control center for anyone planning 2020 vacation plans this week. This story was originally published on October 31, 2012 and appears unchanged below.

Ars recently had the opportunity to spend quality time touring the restored Apollo "Mission Control" room at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. We talked to Sy Liebergot, a retired NASA flight controller who participated in some of the most famous manned space flight missions of all time, including Apollo 11 and Apollo 13. The main article "Boldly: behind the scenes in NASA's sacred mission control "delves into what" Mission Control "did during Apollo and how everything worked, but there was simply no room to fit detailed descriptions and diagrams of all the different flight controller consoles : I'm not John Syracuse, after all!

But Ars readers love space, and there was so much additional information that I couldn't sit in it. So this is a station-by-station tour of the Historical Mission Operations Control Room 2, or "MOCR 2". As mentioned in the function, MOCR 2 was used for almost all Gemini and Apollo flights, and in the late 1990s it was restored to its appearance of the Apollo era. You can visit it if it's in Houston, but it won't get any closer than the glazed visitor gallery in the back, and that's not close enough. Put on your belt and get ready to see closely the MOCR consoles, Ars style.

Design

For most of the Apollo Project, MOCR 2 had a fixed design. Each station handled a specific group of related functions; some monitored the spacecraft's hardware, or its software, or its position in space, or the crew itself. This is how things were presented for most of the Apollo Project:

Expand / Design of MOCR 2 through most of the Apollo Project.

NASA / Aurich Lawson

Projection screens

An Eidophor projector.

The MOCR 2 is dominated by five large rear projection screens in the front, which are crowned by nine smaller screens that show chronological information. The large central screen, called "ten by twenty" by Sy Liebergot (measuring 10 feet high and 20 feet wide) was mainly used to show the position and condition of the vehicle during the current phase of the mission, using a complex system Physical slides superimposed on plots or columns of numbers. Located in various positions within the projection space behind the screens, there were powerful Eidophor video projectors with a quartz lamp, which bounced images of the mirrors and raised them to the screen surfaces.

The side screens could be used to display the same channels as the individual console screens; Sy noted that during Apollo, the screens on the far left could be configured to show the command history of the vehicle and the current page of the flight plan; The rightmost Eidophor was used to display television images, either from cameras used during the mission or from network television channels when necessary. The slide-over images generated by mainframe that the Eidophors projected on the screens were quite crisp and clear.

Expand / Eidoforo projections of the trajectory of the descent stage of the Apollo 11 lunar module during the first manned lunar landing. The Eidophor video projectors showed a very sharp image.

Enlarge / Another view of the screens projected by 1968 Eidophor, this time showing the typical MOCR lighting.

Expand / Diagram showing the process to project the orbital diagram on the main 10×20 screen.