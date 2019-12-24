Apollo 8 celebrates Christmas from the moon

Loading...

On this day in 1968, Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders became the first humans to fly and orbit the moon. The historic mission helped the United States get ahead of the Russians in the space race, and helped lay the groundwork for the lunar landing of Apollo 11 only seven months later. 1968 had been a turbulent year in the United States, with the murders of Martin Luther King Jr and Robert F. Kennedy, along with the war in Vietnam and racial unrest in cities across the country. Apollo 8 was originally planned to be a test of the lunar module and the components of the command module of the spacecraft in middle Earth orbit. But since the lunar module is not ready to fly and the increasing pressure to reach the moon before the Russians, NASA changed the mission to a single-module flight with the aim of orbiting the moon. Watch the video above to see the full video. history.

