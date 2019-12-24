Antonio Brown, women with little clothes, $ 100 bills = rap video & # 39; Whole Lotta Money & # 39;

Loading...

Antonio Brown is officially on guard Grammy.

It's a joke.

On Tuesday, Brown released a teaser video for his next song, "Whole Lotta Money," and although he won't win any awards, it's really … not entirely embarrassing.

Check it out for yourself:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZzI2L_RpiM [/ embed]

So here's the thing: Brown isn't going to sign with Rhymesayers or anything, but this is 100 percent viable in today's music scene. It is awful? Sure, but so is the most current and popular music. Then it's okay.

Brown's "voices" are very processed, but that's probably the best. Do you remember when he was filled with hippo in The Masked Singer, right?

Layered with effects, Brown actually sounds decent at the end here. It is catchy. Repeat the hook 400 times in 30 seconds to make sure people can sing.

Brown is checking many boxes with that.

And hey it's better than Le & # 39; Veon Bell. Truly.

In addition to the song itself, the video, which was filmed at Brown's house in Florida, has a rather elegant aesthetic appearance. Black and white is visually attractive, but also takes advantage of a deeper metaphor with the "No more white woman"title and theme of the album.

I am sure it was intentional.

If this doesn't work, Brown has been running Steelers team routes and exercises on his Instagram story again. Maybe you can remix "Renegade" on your album to really recover Steeler Nation once and for all …

