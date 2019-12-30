Antonio Brown criticizes JuJu Smith-Schuster: & # 39; Learn some respect & # 39;

Loading...

Antonio Brown he took a break on Monday from his online university courses to offer his analysis of JuJu Smith-SchusterPlay this season

Boo Boo Shoester was ready below 500 U Bum learn some respect

– AB (@ AB84) December 30, 2019

Translation: "JuJu had less than 500 receiving yards this season, he should learn to respect me."

Smith-Schuster actually registered 552 (more than 500, for people who have math difficulties) receiving yards in 12 games this season. For the sake of comparisons, Brown had 56 receiving yards this season (now that's less than 500).

This is not the first time Brown tweets about Smith-Schuster this season. In April, Brown tweeted this:

Emotion: the boy lost all season in the biggest game of the year! Everyone became blind to busy making famous boys not enough reality these days! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx

– AB (@ AB84) April 7, 2019

To which Smith-Schuster responded with:

All I did was show that man love and respect from the moment I arrived in the league. I was also really happy for him when they changed him to Oakland with a big contract, and now he shoots me on social media?

– JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Smh pic.twitter.com/jkmA3oWWRS

– JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

