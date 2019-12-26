Loading...

Anti-Semitic signs published in Vermont

Updated: 6:52 a.m. EST December 26, 2019

Amidst the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, signs of hate were discovered in a community of Vermont. In the center of Saint Albans several signals were detected directed at the Jews who said "It is good to be anti-Semitic". City employees responded quickly by knocking them down immediately. Police say they are investigating the incident. According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic crimes have increased considerably since 2016.

