Anthony Mundine shattered by the death of a teenager and protected by the NRL

Vincent died this weekend in Batemans Bay and Mundine said he had committed suicide.

"I've never really seen it coming – I've always told it everything you need, everything you want to talk about, I'm here for you my brother," said Mundine.

"As soon as I saw [his strengths], dude, I knew this guy was destined for big things. He scored an individual test that I’ve never seen a rower back score, with this explosive power, this speed. It's like a leak and a race of 40, 50 meters, broke the line.

"No question in my mind, first 10 laps, he would have made his debut in first year. Easy. Easy."

The Bulldogs released a statement on Monday expressing their "deepest sympathies to family and friends" of Vincent.

"Although Ziggie had only been in the club for six weeks as the manager of our Jersey Flegg team, he had made a great impression on everyone who had met and been with him. made close friends in and around the club, "said the Canterbury press release.

"His passing was a major shock to everyone at the club and we offer our condolences and sincere condolences to his family and friends. All players and staff at the Bulldogs have received advice during this difficult time."

Devastated by the news, Mundine advocated that all young people with mental health issues ask for help.

"People care," he said. "We are losing too many young people because of these suicide tricks. We have to lead these children in the right direction.

"You have to talk to someone, take it out of your chest. You can't bottle it because it will want to explode at some point.

"Everyone has someone who loves them. I just met him in the past six months. Maybe I didn't have that connection as other people close to him would.

"There are always people to turn to, it's just to encourage them to do so."

Lifeline 131 114

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

