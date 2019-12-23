Another "New Mutants" trailer is on the way, says director Josh Boone

Loading...

The last time something significant was said about the new mutants, the new owners of the film at Disney seemed "unimpressed" and unsure of what to do with the spin-off of the X-Men series. It's a shame because director Josh Boone's horror film about a group of young mutants who discovered their powers and figured out how to use them – and all while trapped in a mysterious and terrible institution for asylum seekers – sounded insane enough to be cool. However, according to Boone, it seems that audiences can finally see their film in theaters.

According to Collider, Boone also hinted this in a response to a comment on an unrelated Instagram post. When asked by a fairly eager fan whether a new trailer would be released soon, the director replied: “Soooooon. January."

Since this information comes directly from Boone and not from Disney or the remains of 20th Century Fox subsumed by the entertainment conglomerate, it is impossible to know if this will actually happen. In addition, the arrival of a new trailer next month does not mean that The New Mutants will actually be in theaters on time for the release date before April 3, 2020.

(The date of the film's first release was April 2018 for the recording.)

