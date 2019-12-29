Annual Christmas hockey game in Port Moody, now 50 years old

Loading...

It started to keep a group of Coquitlam classmates busy while their parents cooked the Christmas dinner.

Half a century later, the same children still meet every year to play a street hockey game that has become a popular holiday tradition.

When the players grew up, the game also moved from a neighborhood street to a school parking lot, then to a tennis court, and now to a lacrosse box on the border between Coquitlam and Port Moody.

The group gathered on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their game. For many, this is the only time that they see each other all year round.

"It's nice to see my friends I haven't seen, many of them from last year," said Paul Juoksu. "It is a good opportunity to meet my friends again.

"It was before we had cell phones [when it started] and that's something we can continue for many years. It's a nice tradition."

Some players have made it to every game, while others have only missed a handful in the past five decades.

Cam Irvine says the game has become something special lately, as the players' children started getting involved.

"Now, sons and daughters and children, who know we will be here, come out and play with us – and fulfill this eternal dream of being together once a year," he said.

Even more special was this year's game, in which Vancouver Canucks legend Jyrki Lumme was present to host the ceremonial clash.

"I grew up with street hockey, so it goes back to my childhood," said the former defender.

"So I wanted to come out and see what the hell was going on. I think it's great. Boys have been playing for 50 years? It's incredible."

While the gameplay moves a bit slower than before, fans who want to see the action don't seem to mind.

"We wonder if we should get some defibrillators and update our CPR because some of these guys are getting older and some of them are working and some are not," Naomi Lane said from the stands.

However, the players are not slowed down by their age and plan to continue on asphalt on the first Saturday after Christmas for the coming years.

"It's something unique and a really good story and something we have to share," said Juoksu.

