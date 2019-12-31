Andy Grammer cries Carley McCord after the last featured song

Loading...

Singer Andy Grammer paid tribute to sports journalist Carley McCord, calling her a "sweet girl" after she died in a plane crash in Louisiana shortly after she published a letter from one of her songs on social media.

The musician offered his condolences to the 30-year-old family, which includes father-in-law Steven Ensminger, who is coach of the football team at Louisiana State University.

"For the McCord family, I'm very sorry about your daughter," Grammer said in an Instagram video on Sunday. "I am with you. I love you."

McCord had shared the lyrics of Grammer's song "Keep Your Head Up" in his final Instagram post before boarding the doomed flight from Lafayette Regional Airport.

He was heading with a group on Saturday morning to the Peach Bowl in Georgia when the small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing five people and seriously injuring a sixth passenger, authorities said.

The news of his death came to the 36-year-old singer who later shared a video of himself performing "Keep Your Head Up."

"I just opened Instagram to see that a sweet girl had died in a plane crash," Grammer wrote on Instagram. “She was a fan and her latest publication in her story was a letter from my song Keep your head up. We are all very connected. "

Carley McCord, who died in a plane crash in Louisiana.

.