Android apps: install this on your new smartphone

Do you just have a new Android smartphone for the holidays? If it's your first, it can be a little intimidating, so to start with, here are 5 apps that you need to install on a new Android device immediately.

Google Messages (RCS)

In the US at least, message traffic has traditionally been a painful issue for Android smartphones. Fortunately, Google has been hard at work trying to establish that the solution known as RCS (Rich Communication Services) has been available for every Android smartphone in the United States, France and the United Kingdom in recent months and now .

How can you get RCS on your device and, more importantly, what's the benefit? Firstly, the advantage is that RCS is much more capable than SMS / MMS. Photos can be sent in higher quality, type indicators, and more all come in with RCS. Group chats also get a huge upgrade. In fact, RCS is just like Apple's iMessage, but for Android phones.

To get RCS on your Android phone, you only need to download Google Messages. The free app is a texting app in heart and soul, but in certain countries, including the US, it can also enable RCS messages on any provider and every Android smartphone. Simply download, set as your default SMS app and wait for the RCS prompt to turn on. We also have a more detailed self-study about the process.

Google Photos

One of the first things you need to install on a new Android smartphone – or for that matter an iPhone – is Google Photos. For the vast majority of Android users, the app is pre-installed on your device, but you still have to set things up.

To do this, simply open the app, log in with your Google account and decide on backup options. Photos & # 39; s automatically backs up your photos & # 39; s and video & # 39; s in the background, but you have to tell it if you only want to do that via WiFi or mobile data. You must also decide on quality. The service is completely free for “high quality” backups that slightly compress photos, but original quality backups require a Google One subscription.

Non-Google alternative: Amazon Photos

Keep notes

Keeping track of reminders, lists and more can be made much easier with the help of an app for taking notes. Personally my favorite note app on Android is Google Keep Notes and it is something that seems to get better over time.

Google Keep is completely free and lets you save notes, lists and even drawings in the app. These notes are also synchronized with your Google account, which means that you can open them on any other device, including computers. With a quick installation, you can even use Google Assistant speakers such as the Nest Mini to manage a shopping list!

Non-Google alternative: Microsoft OneNote

Find my device

Here is another app that must already be installed on every new Android smartphone. & # 39; Find my Device & # 39; is a Google app designed to help you track your smartphone if it is out of place. If the app is not installed on your device for some reason, it is available through the Play Store.

When you open Find My Device, you will be asked to log in with a Google account and also enter your password. Once that is done, you can see your device and other devices associated with your account. You can then call, lock or delete any device in your account. The same applies to your new phone and from any other Android device that you own, the Android phone of a friend or even just a web browser.

ActionDash

Finally, let's look at the habits of smartphones. For many, smartphone addiction is a real problem, and as we enter a new decade, there are ways to curb it. ActionDash is a free Digital Wellbeing app for Android smartphones that works on almost any device. The app keeps track of how you use your phone throughout the day, including which apps are used, how often you have unlocked your device and even how many notifications you receive.

To limit the use of your smartphone, ActionDash offers tools such as pausing apps to prevent you from using them, limiting how long an app can be used every day, and more. Everything happens on the device and is not uploaded to the cloud and, even better, the app is free and does not damage your battery. ActionDash is available on Google Play.

