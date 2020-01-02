Android 10 is finally being rolled out for the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro

Loading...

After a long wait and almost no news, we now hear reports that the stable Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.1 update is now being rolled out for the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro.

Given that Android 10 is now available for almost three months for the OnePlus 7 Pro, for those of you who have chosen the T-Mobile version, you are probably eager to get the latest OS build. The update is confirmed on / r / OnePlus and includes all new features in addition to the November 2019 security patch.

OxygenOS 10.0.1 contains a lot of new features on top of Android 10, making it perhaps the best third-party skin for those who want something close to the Pixel experience, but here and there as little extras. The leap from Pie to Android 10 provides a number of noticeable smooth improvements. The new gestures are also one step higher than almost any other implementation on Android – in our opinion.

The Android 10 update for the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro is not surprisingly large and shuns only 2 GB. With all core OS upgrades that is to be expected. If you have not checked this yet, it may be worth going to your device Settings> System update panel and checking if you can download OxygenOS 10.0.1 to your OnePlus 7 Pro.

Like most updates for OnePlus devices, we expect a gradual rollout in the coming days and weeks. Although this has been a long wait, you have enough to dive in from Android Pie. However, it is worth noting that you may be able to use Android 10 a little faster if you use the fantastic Oxygen Updater and download the OTA update manually.

