Andrew McCabe apologized for changing his story on the Wall Street Journal leak, according to FBI agents

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe has faced harsh criticism and potential criminal charges for changing his story about a conversation he had with a reporter for the Wall Street Journal. Transcripts of recently published interviews show that McCabe expressed remorse to FBI internal investigators when they urged him to turn around.

The FBI released the documents in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the government's monitoring group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). They provide new details about the investigation of a leak in the Journal, McCabe's role in it and the reaction of the agents who investigated it.

In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, the Journal announced news of an FBI investigation involving then-candidate Hillary Clinton, describing internal discussions between senior FBI officials.

This apparent leak caught the attention of the office's internal investigation team, which interviewed McCabe on May 9, 2017, the day President Donald Trump removed James Comey from his position as director. from the FBI. The agents interviewed him as part of an investigation into a different media leak in the online publication Circa, and also questioned him about the story of the Journal.

In this interview, McCabe said that he did not know how the story of the Journal was born. But a few months later, her story changed after reviewing her response.

On August 18, FBI officials met with McCabe to try to resolve what they considered "contradictory information" that they had gathered about the possible leak in the Journal.

"I need to know about you," said an agent to McCabe in a sight meeting, "did you authorize this item? Were you aware of this? Have you authorized it? "

McCabe then looked at the story he had reviewed months before.

The FBI investigator described his response this way: "And as nice as possible," he says, "yes." Yes, I did. "

The investigator then said that "things had suddenly changed 180 degrees with this". The investigators stopped taking notes on what McCabe was saying, and the officer said their views on McCabe had changed: he was no longer a witness or a victim. "In our business, we stop and say, look, now we are entering a due process area," said the officer.

But the agent said the team hadn't discussed this line of thinking with McCabe. "I was very careful to say … with all due respect, that's what you told us. This has caused us some sort of diversion here, now, with information that other people have told us. "

The agent's next comments to McCabe took on a frustrated tone.

"I remember telling him, to, I said, sir, that you understand that we have worked a lot on this based on what you told us," said the agent. . "I mean, and I even said it, long nights and weekends working on it, trying to find out who among your ranks of trusted people would do something like that." And he sort of looked down, nodded and said yes, I'm sorry. "

McCabe's lawyer said his story had changed because during the initial interview, he was unprepared for the question. The question surprised him, and he didn't think about his answer because Comey was fired shortly after the interview ended and his world turned upside down.

McCabe, who became acting director of the FBI after Trump fired Comey, was fired in March 2018, two days before he retired. Attorney General at the time, Jeff Sessions, said he was hijacking McCabe because of the findings of the leak investigation. McCabe, who had been repeatedly assaulted by Trump on Twitter during the Russia investigation, denied the wrongdoing and alleged that his dismissal was politically motivated. In August, he sued DOJ for unfair dismissal and has since accused the Trump administration of failing to provide evidence that would help his case.

The DOJ Inspector General later accused McCabe of lying to the investigators several times. After the publication of this report, McCabe's lawyer said he was "much less fair than he deserved" and "absolutely did not support the decision to fire M . McCabe ".

Lying to federal investigators is a crime, and the Inspector General returned his investigation of McCabe to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington DCMcCabe has not been charged with any crimes – despite many Trump tweets calling him a criminal.

