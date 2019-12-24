Ancient people built the earliest known defense against sea level rise 7,000 years ago

Loading...

About 7,000 years ago, a group of old people built the first known bank wall to prevent the tide from flooding their village. It is the earliest known structure of this kind and shows how Neolithic communities tried to adapt to the massive sea level rise that started with the end of the last ice age.

The wall is located in Tel Hreiz, a settlement in what is now Israel, between 7000 and 7500 BC. BC (before the present). A number of Neolithic settlements have been found off the coasts of different countries – the earliest human settlements were often near oceans and rivers, and older settlements are further from the coast than later ones. The last ice age affected human settlements. When it was built, the village that was submerged today was just under a meter above the water. This settlement would have come into being at a time when sea levels rose rapidly, with an average annual change of 2.6 mm per year.

Tel Hreiz was designated an archaeological site in the 1960s, but was never systematically excavated. Instead, the area was monitored for peculiarities when storms and tides exposed previously hidden parts of the village, including the highly unusual dike that was exposed by storms and measured in both 2012 and 2015. He runs more than 100 meters with a dog leg in one section. The northern boundary of the wall has been found, but the southern boundary remains under the sand and the full extent of the wall is unknown.

The picture below shows where different artifacts were found and how they relate to the wall itself.

So how do we know that it was built to hold the ocean in place, and not for any other purpose? There are several clues.

First, when the pottery neolithic village stood here, the dam was between the sea and the village. Only one fire pit was found on the sea side of the wall, and the land between the wall and the sea known as the wobble zone (the turbulent area where the waves gather on the beach after breaking) is not suitable for grazing , Animal husbandry or fresh water supply. The likelihood that the structure should be a port or a breakwater is low. The earliest known stone port dates from 4500 BC. BC, thousands of years after the construction of this structure. Early harbors were built in areas with natural features such as bays that Tel Hraiz lacked (and still lack). Archaeological finds indicate that the village existed for 300-500 years, that it was originally built far from the water and that the rapid rise in sea level that occurred around the world as a result of the glacial melt flooded many of these communities. Drowned prehistoric villages are widespread all over the world, but never before has such a village been so unique.

It's not clear why the villagers thickened part of the wall, but it was built using different architectural styles. The authors note:

Despite these different architectural styles, the boulder forms a continuous and uniform architectural unit that forms a wall. This can be seen in the arrangement, type and size of the stones; Apart from the small dogleg, the boulders are aligned in a uniform direction and form a relatively straight and continuous line parallel to the coast. They also follow the same bathymetric depth contour; Representation of the former topographic contour of the prehistoric coast. Remarkably, the entire length of the wall is free-standing and, with the exception of the visible stone wall pieces connected to the dogleg and stove (see below), it is not attached to a domestic structure in the village.

The boulders they used not only came from further up on the coast – the next source of these stones would have been the river bed and the mouth of today's Oren and Galim rivers. Each 1.6 km away. Individual stones have probably shifted and some may have been washed away in storms, but the wall remains a coherent and widely visible feature in the landscape – and very clearly artificially constructed.

Even a mile is a good way to run with such large stones. The visible rocks of the wall have a diameter of about 50 to 100 cm, a height of about 100 cm and a weight of 200 to 1000 kg. For a small community in the pottery Neolithic, this wall was an enormous investment in resources and may have been expanded one or more times to provide additional protection. There is a second known example of an old dam in the area, although it is much younger – there is a boulder dam from 3100 to 3500 BP in Atlit North Bay, about 1.8 miles south of Tel Hreiz.

In the end, all puzzle pieces point to the same conclusion. A group of people founded a village at a time when the city was high and dry. Decades or centuries later, they found that the changing climate threatened their way of life and they struggled to keep their homes. Every single boulder in this more than 100 meter high wall represents a stone of 200-1000 kg, which moved over distances of at least one mile when every calorie was bought dearly. You could have had cows. They had no wheels. You did it anyway.

We know that the Neolithic Age used a variety of sophisticated water management strategies in different ways (the article goes into more detail), but the seawall found here is unique for its age. The world of this era was surprisingly empty by our standards. You could have gone somewhere else, right?

Could be. But they don't have that. There is something deeply human in it. The sea level rise they were struggling with would, at best, undermine the flood management capacity of a modern First World nation. What did you have? Rock. Imagine looking at the rising ocean when the first, last, and pretty much only tool you invented to hold it back sticks two stones side by side and fills gaps with sand and clay.

"If they had known what they were dealing with, they would never have tried," some might say, who ignore the history of every disastrous thing, every last battle, and hopeless struggle on Earth. The truth is they could have tried anyway. There is also something deeply human about it. It is what connects the nameless Neolithic inhabitants of today's Tel Hreiz to people above the Pacific on low-lying islands or in the Arctic, where melting permafrost leads to considerable land losses and temperatures have warmed faster than anywhere else on earth. The amount of ice that melts off Greenland every year is accelerating and the island is now losing 7 times more ice per year than in the 1990s. Fortunately, the rate of sea level rise is now much lower than when the large ice sheets melted from the planet, but the number of people at risk today is greater than the total number of people who lived on planet Earth in the Neolithic Age.

Of course, we have much more than just stones available. But we also have a lot more to lose and fewer places available.

