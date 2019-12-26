Anchor sale, Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case, more

Loading...

Thursday's best deals include the post-holiday sale from Anker, the iPhone XS Wallet Case from Twelve South for $ 28 and a 30% discount on Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

The sale of Anker after the holidays is live from $ 9

With Christmas festivals still a year in the books, Anker has started a post-holiday sale through his Amazon store with offers for charging accessories, speakers and more. One highlight here is the Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector, which has dropped to $ 160. Good for a $ 80 discount, today's offer comes within $ 10 of the lowest we've seen and is otherwise the second best discount. Anchor & # 39; s Nebula Prizm II can take a picture of up to 120 inches, display content in 1080p and rock built-in speakers. Thanks to automatic keystone correction, you don't have to play with settings every time. HDMI inputs make wired connections possible and you will also find a USB port. Buy the rest of the deals here $ 9.

Twelve South leather iPhone XS wallet cases cost $ 28

Amazon offers the Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case in Earl Gray $ 28. Normally $ 40 is sold, the current offer saves you 29%, $ 5 is below our previous mention and is the best we've seen since July. With room for two different cards, the Twelve South cover is a fantastic way to add a little bit of utility to the cover of your iPhone. Moreover, it has a trendy leather finish that will definitely improve the style of your handset.

Save 30% Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac and more

Amazon takes 30% or more discount a selection of software for Mac and PC with deals from below $ 14. One notable feature is a one-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac $ 56 as a download. Usually $ 80 is sold, today's offer is $ 16 under our previous listing and one of the lowest prices to date. Parallels Desktop is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac computer. You can drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps or access software that is only available on Windows machines, to name but a few. View our practical assessment for even more details.

Up to $ 30 discount on best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER does a vacation flash with up to $ 30 off on their best-selling USB-C hubs. Use for everything else on HyperShop.com DEC25 discount code to get a 25% discount on HYPER & # 39; s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more.

15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28

The OWC USB-C travel dock is a 5-port travel dock with a capacity of up to 60 W throughput and small enough to fit in your pocket. It contains 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power throughput, an SD card reader and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K screens. Receive a 15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28 (applied automatically at checkout).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in offers on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. View the best trade-in offers this month when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac on the go! Use code 9to5mac for a extra $ 15 on all transactions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level (video)

Buying guide for headphones standard: give your new (or old) cans a pleasant home (video)

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB (video)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ embed)

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMHgVvkdAFg (/ embed)