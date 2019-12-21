Analyst: AirPod's revenues could double in 2020 with shipments of 85 million units

Loading...

Bernstein's well-known analyst Toni Sacconaghi has issued a new investor note in which he predicts that AirPods will continue to grow incredibly fast in 2020. Sacconaghi estimates that Apple has sold $ 6 billion to AirPods this year, a number that could more than double the following.

As detailed by CNBC, Sacconaghi estimates that Apple could sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, generating around $ 15 billion in sales. If the same growth rate continues in 2021, AirPods & # 39; would become Apple's third largest company & # 39 ;, said Sacconaghi.

But after 2020, the analyst points out that the growth of AirPods could slow down relatively rapidly as the market becomes saturated:

"Given the extremely steep acceptance curve of AirPods and the rapid saturation of the installed iPhone base, we are seeing a dramatic slowdown in AirPods revenue growth by 2021 or 22, to one-digit or possibly lower," Sacconaghi wrote.

The counter argument for this is of course that Apple is likely to release regularly updated models of AirPods with new features and improvements. While growth is unlikely to continue at its current pace, there are clear ways Apple can encourage customers to upgrade on a semi-regular basis.

Sacconaghi is not the only analyst taking a bullish position against AirPods. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently estimated that Apple alone sold 3 million AirPods during the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday weekends. In the meantime, Asymco recently said AirPods will soon reach $ 4 billion in quarterly earnings, surpassing the sales that the iPod reaches its peak in 2007.

