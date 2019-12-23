Analysis: Dante Exum to Cleveland, what it means for his career

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Dante Exum's time with the Utah Jazz has come to an end, and honestly it's probably the best.

The Jazz switched Exum to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news) along with two second-round draft picks in exchange for Jordan Clarkson. While it is clear that the Jazz are looking to score for the second unit and Clarkson seems to live up to expectations (and in a contract that expires, nothing less), what does this exchange mean for Exum?

The 2014 No. 5 general team race in Utah was marred by injuries, most recently a torn patellar tendon that required right knee surgery. Despite the history of injuries, there have been glimpses of potential and glimpses of why Exum was so promoted in the 2014 draft.

Unfortunately for Exum, it is very difficult for a team wanting to playoffs and hungry to slowly win a young player who still needs development. It is a balance that often requires a coaching staff to answer a very difficult question: we know that this player can be good, but do we commit to his development in the game even though it could be at the expense of winning?

After going through a difficult stretch of games earlier this season, with a bank that has underperformed, head coach Quin Snyder and the Jazz office probably had to weigh that same question. On top of that, it was necessary to incorporate Exum slowly after returning from an injury. It is not exactly the situation that aligns with the Jazz timeline.

The good news is that Cleveland is fully committed to downloading its veteran players to prioritize the development of a team full of young people, which should mean a better experience for Exum.

The 8-21 Cavs are not in the way of winning now, and head coach John Beilein has not hidden his philosophy of growth and development. The former Michigan coach made player development his letter of introduction at the university level and was one of the main reasons why Cleveland's bronze pursued Beilein earlier this year.

Although it is not known what trajectory Exum's career will take, at least he will be given all the opportunities while he is with the Cavs. You will immediately be given more minutes and repetitions of the game, which will lead to more specific comments and the opportunity to learn.

It can be difficult for Jazz fans to see the potential untapped potential before having a real opportunity to flourish, but this exchange is probably the best for all parties involved, especially Exum.