Analysis: BYU QB Zach Wilson needs another great bowl performance, in Hawaii this time, to silence his critics

HONOLULU – Zach Wilson left no doubt that he deserved to be the starting quarterback of BYU in 2019 with his performance at the famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2018 last December, completing the 18 passes he threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a clash of 49-18 over Western Michigan.

A year and three days later, Wilson can silence his critics and make sure there will be no quarterback controversy at Provo in the offseason for the second consecutive year, with a similar departure on Christmas Eve at the Hawaii Bowl (6 pm, ESPN) against a much better enemy in a much more hostile environment.

The second-year student of hard driving and headband does not need to be perfect in paradise, since he was last year on the cold and unforgiving blue grass he hates in Boise, but approaching will certainly help his cause.

On the contrary, another unstable exit like the one he made three weeks ago against the state of San Diego will cause conjecture that the backup copies of freshmen, Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney, should have the opportunity to be next QB1 season.

So it is in Provo, where the substitute quarterback is the most popular person in the city when the Cougars are not going as well, as the late and legendary LaVell Edwards used to say. Second stringer Hall and third stringer Romney gave Wilson detractors a strong performance when they had the chance, particularly in the red zone, adding some intrigue to the derby.

Because if there is a blow in Wilson in the middle of his university career, assuming he stays four years, is that he has difficulty finishing the units, the 13-3 loss to SDSU serves as test A.

Working against Wilson on Tuesday is the factor of the degree of difficulty, both of the opponent and the weather. Hawaii's defense is not as good as the SDSU. But Rainbow Warriors, especially playing at home, should be able to resist more than the MAC WMU.

It could be rainy, and almost certainly there will be wind: a storm front loomed over the Islands in recent days and will continue until Christmas Day, which for a QB is "dirty," as Wilson said Saturday after a wind practice. at Kamehameha High School.

One could argue that the next two 7-5 BYU games – against old rival Hawaii (9-5) and dominant rival Utah on September 3 at Rice-Eccles Stadium – are the most important of Wilson's career, and they could very well determine their legacy and their future playing time in BYU.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said last Wednesday that the idea that Wilson needs to play well on Tuesday to maintain his initial state "is probably a bit of an exaggeration," and coach Kalani Sitake reiterated on Saturday what she always says on table issues in depth, that "the competition for playing time will always be there for each position, week by week" and that includes the starting quarterback position.

"Having won their place in practice, they should enter the games feeling really safe, Zach included," he said. Inculcating trust in your players is important to Sitake, it always has been.

Wilson has downplayed the importance of bouncing well since he passed 31 of 53 for 316 yards but failed to take the Cougars to the end zone against SDSU, saying it is more important that the team finish their season with a good note that any Player stands outside.

"I wouldn't say something out of the ordinary is at stake for me (in the bowl game)," he said a few weeks after throwing two interceptions and posting a 101.3 passer rating against one of the best defenses in college football. “I would only say that we look more at the positive side and see it as an opportunity for us to demonstrate that we can finish hard before the offseason. That is a great emphasis for us. "

Wilson said he "welcomes" the competition provided by Hall and Romney, encouraged them in the big wins over the state of Utah and the state of Boise, but is based on Tom Brady's example of never stop fearing he could lose his work.

The game's coordinator, Aaron Roderick, quickly stated last week as if there had never been any doubt that Wilson will start against the Warriors, while Hall will be the main backup and Romney, who is "a little physically backward" due to an injury in The toe is third. chain but still a player, as demonstrated by his victory over BSU.

"Zach is a great competitor and a perfectionist," Roderick said. "He is not happy (with respect to SDSU), but it was because we did not win. Sometimes, his own expectations are so high for him and for all those around him that he weighs on him. He did many things to give us the chance to win. We just have to play better as a team. "

Wilson and the offensive coaches agree that the biggest problem is the red zone score, or lack thereof, when Wilson directs the offense. Adding fuel to the critics' fire is that Hall and Romney performed better in scoring territory (although against South Florida) after Wilson suffered a thumb injury against Toledo, a fracture in his throwing hand that would cost him The next four games.

"A good part of our bowl practices have focused on (red zone crime)," Wilson acknowledged. “I think it all comes down to concentration and the focus on scoring football. Because that's really all that matters. "

Especially when you have an initial job at stake.

Zach Wilson Potato Bowl Performance

Passes: Completed 18 of 18 passes for 317 yards (321.7 pin index)

Running: 10 carries for 51 yards, length of 11

Score: Threw touchdown passes to Dylan Collie (2), Aleva Hifo and Dax Milne

Pumas in the air

SoFi Hawaii Bowl

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5)

In Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Tuesday 6 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

BYU QB Zach Wilson at his first college start, which was against Hawaii, and how his father grew up here before heading to Utah to play for the Utes. pic.twitter.com/xKY6BkJyl8

– Jay Drew (@drewjay) December 22, 2019