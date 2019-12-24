An oil change never felt so good

Loading...

I cannot say that I was a mechanical mechanic before an off-road accident pulverized my left hand, but like many car enthusiasts, I like to play. The recovery of my skill has been and will be an ongoing process, but I am proud to say that, after many months, I have returned to the tools. And it feels good.

The fastest version of the backstory here is that I crashed a UTV buggy, in a big way, in August 2018. Since then, my left leg has been operated many times and has basically been in some form of immobilization or stitches. Until the last weeks. Even when it didn't, I had to be very careful with sharp things and caustic chemicals because the skin was very fragile.

But finally I have advanced to a point where I can begin to work harder, go to occupational therapy much less and try my hand (ha) to work with metal again.

So, to celebrate, I changed the oil of my Mitsubishi Montero.

I had heard that some new Rotella could solve the elevator's tick that the engine reaches below normal operating temperature (… did it help a little?) But above all I just wanted an excuse to re-grease.

The hardest part was working slowly. The configuration of my hand has changed significantly since the last time I put it to work, and getting used to it in the context of mechanization was a bit disturbing. I no longer have a pinky, and the remaining fingers are bent differently than the first 30 years of my life. Weakness aside, grabbing and manipulating things was difficult. And frustrating.

To dissuade me from the tantrum ledge, which I addressed after each "ping, ping, ping" of my 17 mm socket that fell from my hand and on the pavement again and again, I kept thinking about the context.

Like, "hey man, I'm working on a great car that works. This is living the dream."

It is likely that many of you are already painfully aware that living the dream of tearing your own car is rarely as glamorous as it is seen on television. (Or, I guess, YouTube).

I mean, it was nice not to have Richard Rawlings or anyone yell at me about the deadlines or the boys from the Orange County Choppers who threw chairs. But it was cold, it was wet, yes, I had to do this on the only "true winter" day that Los Angeles received this December, and I kept doing nonsense like throwing my drain plug on the dirty garage floor of my apartment complex . .

Of course, the threads were covered with small rocks when I picked it up.

"This is fun," I reminded myself many times, between deep breaths. "This is my thing."

Now I'm not disappointed with the guard attitude of "you're not a real car person if you don't change your own oil". The convenience of someone else doing your dirty work in the car may be worth it. But there is something good about seeing the color of the spent blood from your engine with your own eyes, getting a little more familiar with the bottom of your vehicle and, more importantly, knowing that the oil, filter and washer of Pressure is changed exactly with the type you want and the appropriate twisted bits conform to the specifications.

I keep notes in my cars as grandmothers keep recipes.

But hey, I didn't write this to show off my condition or to show my diligent note taking.

The point is that, a year ago, a nurse came to my apartment every day to change my bandages and lubricate an exposed tendon in my hand. I had blinding pain all the time, I couldn't even keep a receipt to sign it. Now I carry my toolbox again.

In the middle, there was a 16-month montage of squeezing "therapy putty," stretching, wearing weird braces, and feeling that rummaging in my nose was almost as athleticly intense as the bench press three times for body weight. At another time, I will talk more about that.

And it's not even over for me. The compression force of my left hand exceeds 25 pounds; my right is above 100. But finally, in reality, it seems that the worst of this, perhaps, is over.

An oil change is time for fans when it comes to the turn of the keys. In fact, it just requires a lot of key turns. But I would be damned if I didn't feel like a mechanical master when my SUV purred with fresh blood and a new filter correctly replaced by yours.

Take your health seriously. Focus on the long game. If you have a big setback, come back as slowly as you can. And when you can take a victory, enjoy that shit.

